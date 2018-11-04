Sri Lanka’s ousted PM says US, Japan freeze aid over political crisis

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s deposed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the United States and Japan had frozen more than a billion dollars of development aid after his abrupt dismissal raised doubts about the future of democracy in the island.
The move to hold back project financing, along with the EU’s warning it could withdraw duty-free concessions for Sri Lankan exports if it didn’t stick to commitments on national reconciliation, will further strain the economy, Wickremesinghe told Reuters in an interview.
President Maithripala Sirisena fired him last month after months of tensions within the government and appointed Mahinda Rajapaksa as premier in a shock move that has plunged the nation into a political crisis.
Rajapaksa is a former president who led the country to a military defeat of Tamil separatist guerrillas in 2009 but who has since faced widespread allegations of human rights abuse and targeting of Tamil civilians.
Wickremesinghe, who has challenged his dismissal and vowed to remain prime minister until parliament voted him out, said there were international concerns about a government led by Rajapaksa.
“Countries are sensitive, they have concerns (about a government led by Rajapaksa) democratic countries have concerns,” he said in the interview conducted in the prime minister’s official residence in a colonial-era bungalow where Wickremesinghe is camping along with his supporters.
The United States has held off on a nearly $500 million aid program for building of highways and improving land administration by the government-funded Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), Wickremesinghe said.
Japan had also put on hold plans to extend a soft loan of $1.4 billion for a light railway project, he said. “A lot of projects are held up, the Millennium Challenge, the Japanese loan,” he said.
The Sri Lankan embassy in Washington has been informally told by the MCC that around $480 million will be on hold because of the latest situation in the country, a Sri Lankan foreign ministry official separately confirmed to Reuters.
An official at the Sri Lankan ministry of Megapolis and Western Development also confirmed the freeze to Reuters on the Japanese loan, imperilling the project.
An official at the Japan International Cooperation Agency said the agency was closely monitoring political developments and the railway project loan had been withheld.
The US embassy in Colombo had no immediate comment when asked if Washington is taking any measures due to the Sri Lankan political crisis.
The United States and the EU have urged the president to immediately summon parliament and let deputies decide who is to lead the country. Sirisena suspended parliament until Nov. 16 and has made no public statement on his plans.
While Wickremesinghe is staying on in the premier’s residence called Temple Trees, Rajapaksa has taken over the offices of the prime minister following his swearing in.
Wickremesinghe said his party will step up a public campaign for parliament to be called and he be allowed to prove his majority. “We are all contemplating alternative actions, this includes a big mobilization of people. Ultimately this has to be decided in parliament.”
Soon after taking over Rajapaksa said he wanted to end the “politics of hate” in the country and that his government will work for justice for all citizens.
Britain’s senior royals help UK prepare for life after Brexit
- Charles and his second wife, Camilla, began their tour of The Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria on Wednesday
- The countries chosen are no accident and closely mirror the wider political and economic agenda, according to royal watchers and analysts
KUMASI: making tea with Osei Tutu II, the Asantahene or king of Ghana’s Asante people, and a reception with paramount rulers is all in a day’s work for the Prince of Wales.
As heir to a throne occupied by his mother Queen Elizabeth II for almost as long as he has been alive, Prince Charles, who turns 70 this month, has spent his life at such occasions.
But while his more recent overseas trips have attracted little interest at home, his latest — and those of other senior royals — are being watched more closely as Britain’s departure from the European Union looms.
London is scrambling for a deal before March 29 and Britain’s most recognizable and trusted brand — the House of Windsor — is helping to prepare for life after Brexit.
Charles and his second wife, Camilla, began their tour of The Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria on Wednesday, just as youngest son Harry and new wife Meghan returned from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.
Not long after the referendum on EU membership in 2016, Charles’ eldest son, William, toured Canada, then Europe, in what was seen as a bridge-building exercise.
The countries chosen are no accident and closely mirror the wider political and economic agenda, according to royal watchers and analysts.
The Prince of Wales, today gave the current Okyehene a new umbrella during their meeting. “I was so amused that he went off with your umbrella HRH said.” #RoyalVisitGhana pic.twitter.com/BlZOt8caIJ— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 4, 2018
“The choice of place will be because that’s what the Foreign Office has requested,” Penny Junor, who has written several biographies on the prince, told AFP.
The royals’ closely choreographed movements at home and abroad are mainly prestigious photo opportunities, where invitations are highly sought after.
The prince, as the most senior traveling royal and representative of his 92-year-old mother, has diplomatic obligations meeting all three countries’ presidents.
There are ceremonies to attend, notably paying tribute to West African soldiers killed in two world wars before the annual Armistice Day on November 11.
Sunday’s spectacular “durbar” with traditional chiefs in Ghana’s second city celebrate cultural links within the Commonwealth that Charles will one day lead.
But it’s hard not to join the dots with politics and see the royals being used as a steady hand to help steer Britannia through turbulent waters.
Even the Asantahene recognized it, telling Charles: “To make sense of our history and the bonds that tie us together, we must have the courage to develop our economies, even more so when we have Brexit in front of us.”
Elizabeth Donnelly, from the Chatham House international affairs think-tank, said Charles’ current tour was the “soft-power follow-up” to Prime Minister Theresa’s May’s visit to South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya in August.
“This is about post-Brexit ‘Global Britain’ and strengthening Commonwealth ties and bolstering influence,” she added.
The prince, who is well known for his strong views on subjects from the environment to architecture, “will be aware of the wider context,” added Junor.
The Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria are Commonwealth members, just like South Africa and Kenya, the countries visited “Down Under” by Harry, and William’s trip to Canada.
Boosting trade with the 52 other Commonwealth countries has been seen as a way of offsetting losses from Britain’s largest trading partner, the EU.
The Commonwealth is potentially a huge market, with 2.4 billion people on nearly a quarter of the world’s land mass on all five continents.
Nineteen of those countries are in Africa, where Prime Minister May wants Britain to be the G7’s largest foreign direct investor by 2022.
In Ghana, British support has meant £2.0 billion in development funding in the last 20 years.
As in Nigeria — Africa’s most populous country — there has been a push for more trade and investment, support for job creation and promotion economic development.
At the same time there is an emphasis on Britain’s strong cultural and social links, particularly the sizeable diaspora, with the obvious hope of economic payback.
Isaac Arthur, an international trade policy analyst in Ghana, said the economic backdrop made sense given President Nana Akufo-Addo’s “trade not aid” policy.
Pushing the two countries’ “shared history” alone may not be enough in a place like Ghana, whose economy is predicted to grow at a rate of more than 8.0 percent next year.
Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are among a growing list of potential suitors to have visited recently.
But in countries where traditional royalty play a huge part in life, “this is where a royal visit can differentiate,” said Donnelly.