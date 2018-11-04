Syria says ready to cooperate with new UN envoy

DAMASCUS: Syria is ready to cooperate with new UN envoy Geir Pedersen as long as he avoids the methods of his predecessor, its deputy foreign minister said in remarks published Sunday.
Pedersen, who assumes the role at the end of November, is the fourth negotiator to have been appointed the UN’s special envoy to Syria since the country’s war broke out in 2011.
A seasoned Norwegian diplomat, he replaces Staffan de Mistura, who announced he is leaving the post last month after a four-year stint.
“Syria will cooperate with the new UN envoy Geir Pedersen provided he avoids the methods of his predecessor,” Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Meqdad said, quoted by Al-Watan newspaper.
It would work with him if “he announces his support for the unity of Syria’s land and people and does not side with the terrorists as his predecessor did,” he added, referring to rebel groups.
The regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad has long accused de Mistura of bias during his tenure.
Its opponents have said the change in UN envoy would have little impact on the fate of the country as international will and consensus were lacking.
Yahya Al-Aridi, spokesman for the Syrian Negotiations Commission, this week told AFP he hoped Pedersen would be “more decisive” and call things out for what they are.
De Mistura, an Italian-Swedish diplomat, announced he was stepping down to spend more time with his family after four years in the demanding post.
He had been appointed in July 2014 after veteran Algerian diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi resigned following two years in the position.
Brahimi stepped in after late UN chief Kofi Annan quit just six months into the role which he described as “mission impossible.”
Pedersen was a member of the Norwegian team to the secret negotiations that led to the signing of the 1993 Oslo accords between Israel and the Palestinians.
Daesh attack kills 12 US-backed fighters in east Syria: monitor
- Twelve fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed and 20 wounded in a suicide car bombing
- An SDF spokesman, however, denied any members of his Kurdish-led alliance had been killed
BEIRUT: The Daesh group killed 12 US-backed fighters in a surprise attack Sunday from the militants’ holdout in eastern Syria on the Iraqi border, a Britain-based monitor said.
Twelve fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed and 20 wounded in a suicide car bombing and subsequent clashes in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
An SDF spokesman, however, denied any members of his Kurdish-led alliance had been killed.
“There are counter-attacks every day and the clashes are ongoing, but the talk of martyrs among our ranks is not true,” Mustefa Bali said.
According to Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman, Sunday’s attack “started with a car bomb driven by a suicide attacker against an SDF position between Hajjin and Al-Bahra.”
The attack allowed Daesh to advance toward Al-Bahra from its holdout around Hajjin, and push back the first lines of defense of the SDF, which is backed by the US-led coalition, the Observatory said.
The SDF, with the support of coalition air strikes, in September launched an offensive to wrest the Deir Ezzor pocket including Hajjin from Daesh, making slow advances.
But the alliance suffered a major setback as they retreated last week from the entire pocket after Daesh suicide bombings and low visibility due to sand storms.
Last Wednesday, the SDF suspended its fight against the militants after Turkish forces fired on the group’s positions in northern Syria.
The coalition estimates that 2,000 Daesh fighters remain in the Hajjin pocket.
