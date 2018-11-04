Saudi National Guard minister visits conjoined twins after their successful separation

You are here

This Minister of the National Guard Prince Khalid bin Abdul Aziz bin Ayyaf visits the twin in Riyadh. The twins’ parents expressed their gratitude to Saudi leadership for its support. (SPA)
RIYADH: Minister of the National Guard Prince Khalid bin Abdul Aziz bin Ayyaf visited conjoined twins Sheikha and Shumukh after they were successfully separated in an operation performed with the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

Prince Khalid was received by the general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah; the CEO of National Guard Health Affairs, Bandar Al-Qanawi; and other officials. 

Prince Khalid checked on the health of the twins and was briefed on their condition and their post-operative care. He met with the medical team, led by Al-Rabeeah, who handled the twins’ separation. He expressed his appreciation and thanked them for their efforts and care. He also congratulated the twins’ parents on the operation’s success and wished them good health.

The twins’ parents expressed their gratitude to King Salman and the crown prince for their humanitarian gesture.

At the end of his visit, Prince Khalid congratulated King Salman and the crown prince for their support and care, saying that under their leadership the Kingdom is recognized for setting a great example in the field of humanitarian initiatives. He added that the successful operation is a source of great pride for all Saudis.

JEDDAH: The bodies two Saudi sisters who were found dead last week in the Hudson River in New York have been laid to rest early Sunday in Madinah.

The bodies of Tala Farea, 16, and Rotana Farea, 22, had arrived earlier in the King Abdu Aziz Airport in Jeddah where they were received and transported to Madinah, to be buried at al-Baqi cemetery.  

New York police said that the mysterious death of the two Saudi sisters could have been a double suicide after they were found tied together with duct tape at their feet and bound at the waist near the Riverside Park in the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

The sisters had been living in Fairfax, Virginia with their mother, but Rotana had moved to live in New York. They are Saudi citizens from Jeddah.

Police have uncovered no credible evidence that Rotana Farea and Tala Farea were victims of foul play, Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told reporters at a news conference Friday afternoon. 

“At this point in time we have no credible information that a crime took place in New York City… but it is still under investigation,” Shea said. 

 

 

 

