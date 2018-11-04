Saudi National Guard minister visits conjoined twins after their successful separation

RIYADH: Minister of the National Guard Prince Khalid bin Abdul Aziz bin Ayyaf visited conjoined twins Sheikha and Shumukh after they were successfully separated in an operation performed with the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Prince Khalid was received by the general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah; the CEO of National Guard Health Affairs, Bandar Al-Qanawi; and other officials.

Prince Khalid checked on the health of the twins and was briefed on their condition and their post-operative care. He met with the medical team, led by Al-Rabeeah, who handled the twins’ separation. He expressed his appreciation and thanked them for their efforts and care. He also congratulated the twins’ parents on the operation’s success and wished them good health.

The twins’ parents expressed their gratitude to King Salman and the crown prince for their humanitarian gesture.

At the end of his visit, Prince Khalid congratulated King Salman and the crown prince for their support and care, saying that under their leadership the Kingdom is recognized for setting a great example in the field of humanitarian initiatives. He added that the successful operation is a source of great pride for all Saudis.