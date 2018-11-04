Sri Lanka president summons Parliament amid political crisis

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s president issued an order Sunday for Parliament to reconvene on Nov. 14, when lawmakers will get the chance to hold a confidence vote on the nation’s former strongman who has been named prime minister.
The announcement made in a decree comes amid a political crisis in the South Asian island nation sparked when President Maithripala Sirisena dismissed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and his Cabinet and replaced him with Mahinda Rajapaksa last month.
Sirisena suspended Parliament in an apparent attempt to give Rajapaksa time to muster support to survive any no-confidence vote.
Political opponents, rights groups and foreign governments including the United States and European Union have urged Sirisena to summon Parliament immediately and end the crisis. Thousands of Sri Lankans also protested in the capital in the past week demanding Sirisena immediately convene Parliament.
Sirisena’s moves have triggered a power struggle that some observers have called a constitutional crisis.
Since his ouster, Wickremesinghe has remained at Temple Trees, the official residence of the prime minister — insisting he is still the legitimate leader because he commands majority support in Parliament.
Wickremesinghe said in an interview with The Associated Press that there is credible evidence that Rajapaksa’s party is attempting to buy support in Parliament. Palitha Range Bandara, a United National Party lawmaker, has said that he was offered millions of dollars and a minister portfolio if he crossed over.
Lawmakers from Rajapaksa’s party have denied the allegations.
However, seven members from Wickremesinghe’s United National Front have defected to Rajapaksa’s government.
On Saturday, the Tamil National Alliance — an ethnic minority Tamil party— said that it will support a no-confidence motion to be brought against Rajapaksa, after one lawmaker from their party joined Rajapaksa’s government.
The Tamil party’s 15 votes could give Wickremesinghe’s camp a decisive edge over Rajapaksa.
Some 120 lawmakers were expected by Sunday to support a no-confidence vote against Rajapaksa, according to AP count.
After sacking Wickremesinghe, Sirisena announced that he made the replacement in part because Wickremesinghe and a Cabinet colleague were behind an alleged assassination plot against him.
Details of the alleged plot have not been disclosed and Wickremesinghe has repeatedly denied the accusation.
Tensions had been building between Sirisena and Wickremesinghe for some time, as the president did not approve of economic reforms introduced by the prime minister.
Sirisena was also critical of investigations into military personnel accused of human rights violations during Sri Lanka’s long civil war, which ended in 2009.
Rajapaksa is credited as a hero by Sri Lanka’s ethnic Sinhalese majority for ending the conflict.
Sri Lanka president summons Parliament amid political crisis
Sri Lanka president summons Parliament amid political crisis
- Sri Lanka's president has ordered the suspended parliament to reconvene on Nov. 14
- This clears the way for a vote on his decision to sack the elected prime minister and replace him with wartime nationalist Rajapaksa
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s president issued an order Sunday for Parliament to reconvene on Nov. 14, when lawmakers will get the chance to hold a confidence vote on the nation’s former strongman who has been named prime minister.
Pakistan, China sign 15 agreements on a range of bilateral issues
- Islamabad reaffirms its support in combating terrorism
- Both countries dismiss growing propaganda against CPEC
ISLAMABAD: With an aim to consolidate their strategic partnership and all-weather friendship, Pakistan and China signed 15 agreements on Sunday covering a range of bilateral issues, as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first visit to the country, a joint statement said.
The statement added that building a closer China-Pakistan community in the new era was the pillar of the continued relationship between the “iron brothers.”
Pakistan, on its part, reaffirmed its support in safeguarding China’s sovereignty and security, while enhancing cooperation against the “three evils” of extremism, terrorism and separatism, the statement said.
Dismissing the growing propaganda against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, both Beijing and Islamabad expressed their determination to protect the initiative against all threats, while agreeing to speed up progress along the Gwadar port. “Both sides reviewed the early phase of the CPEC and reaffirmed their complete consensus on the future trajectory of CPEC, timely completion of on-going projects and joint efforts for realization of its full potential,” the statement added.
They also agreed to task the CPEC’s Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) with formulating ideas to explore new areas of cooperation. “It was decided that the eighth session of the JCC will be held in Beijing before the end of the year.
The two sides announced the setting up of a working group on socio-economic development, to assist with livelihood projects in Pakistan,” the statement added.
The two sides discussed ways to boost Pakistan’s industrial capacity through joint ventures, including steps to take concrete measures in addressing the trade imbalance. “These would include an exchange of trade missions, broadening market access for agricultural and ICT products, and simplifying customs, quarantine and phytosanitary procedures,” the statement said.
Pakistan and China acknowledged the need to conclude the second phase of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement as early as possible and further enhance defense cooperation, maintain high-level visits and exchanges between relevant departments of the two countries’ armed forces, while making full use of the China-Pakistan Defense and Security Consultation mechanism to deepen cooperation in military exercises and technology.
Islamabad applauded Beijing’s efforts in combating corruption with successful results, while expressing an interest to imbibe and apply similar practices in Pakistan as well.
Acknowledging the fact that China was a popular choice for Pakistanis — with more than 25,000 students enrolled across universities in the country — China, on its part, said that it would offer additional scholarships for students from the neighboring country.
To facilitate this process, the two countries discussed methods to establish a committee to encourage youth exchange programs and ensure cooperation in the area.
Additionally, they reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the purpose and principles of the UN Charter, in terms of promoting international peace and security and safeguarding the contemporary world order.
Khan is visiting China on the invitation of Prime Minister Li Keqiang. During his visit, he also called on President Xi Jinping and a coterie of other officials.