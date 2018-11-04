World Youth Forum envisages a planet free of conflicts

JEDDAH: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi opened the second World Youth Forum in Sharm El-Sheikh on Saturday. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attended the opening at the International Congress Center.

In his speech, El-Sisi said that the aims of the forum are to create a world of “hope, beauty, and humanity, without conflict, poverty, ignorance and illness” and to help young innovators realize their dreams.

“The first recommendation of the forum will be a call for the world to (recognize and condemn) the crimes committed by Daesh, and all the other extremist organizations in the world,” he said.

“Extremism, discrimination and racism are totally rejected in Egypt.”

Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal also participated in the opening of the event on behalf of King Salman. He was received at Sharm El-Sheikh Airport by Maj. Gen. Khaled Fouda, governor of South Sinai, and Osama bin Ahmed Nuqali, the Saudi ambassador to Egypt and the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the Arab League.

The three-day forum is set to discuss several issues including development and innovation; water security; the role of world leaders in developing and maintaining peace; Euro-Mediterranean cooperation; the role of soft power in countering extremism and terrorism; Agenda 2063 — a blueprint for sustainable development in Africa; the empowerment of people with disabilities; and the role voluntary work can play in building for the future.

The forum brings together 5,000 young people from 160 nations to take part in 30 sessions. Keynote speakers at the opening ceremony stressed the need for discussion and exchange of expertise.

Jayathma Wickramanayake, the UN secretary-general’s envoy on youth, said that such discussions help to convey the ideas of young people from around the world to their leaders, thus allowing them to participate in political and social development.

Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Zondwa, also spoke at the event, and said the conference “brings together young men and women from all over the world to discuss ways to make this world a better place.”

Iraqi Yazidi human rights activist and Nobel Peaze Prize co-winner Nadia Murad said the world is in the midst of several major crises, and that millions are oppressed by extremists and terrorists and deprived of their human rights — particularly women and children.

The young Egyptian writer, Mohamed Khairat, discussed his media organization Egyptian Streets, saying that its main objective is to raise awareness of important issues and help refugees. He added that social media has helped “empower (everyone to) make a difference.”