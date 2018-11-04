King Salman Humanitarian Aid Center distributes relief items in Yemen

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Sunday distributed 500 cartons of dates in Sihout directorate in Yemen’s Al-Maha governorate.
The center also distributed food and other aid items among people hit by Cyclone Luban in Al-Gheta directorate on Saturday.
Recently, the center organized a special outing for former child soldiers who were forcibly recruited by the Houthi militias in Yemen.
“The center sponsored a cultural field trip for 27 former child soldiers, who visited local historical sites and several farms in the Marib,” the center said. The trip also included sports competitions, it added.
KSRelief aims to help at least 2,000 former child soldiers, along with children who have lost a parent or were seriously injured by land mines, to reintegrate successfully into their families, schools and communities.
General Commission for Audiovisual Media classifies media content as per KSA’s policies
GCAM said in press statement that the aim of the content classification is to identify and specify the nature of the contents presented, as well as to clarify its relevance to the age groups in line with the values, social ethics and the media policy of the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia is taking measures to boost cultural activities and to promote media production in the Kingdom.
The Kingdom is also studying the audiovisual landscape of Japan to design its national audiovisual policy.
Recently, GCAM signed a memorandum of understanding with iflix Middle East and North Africa Company to boost Saudi media production.