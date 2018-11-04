King Salman Humanitarian Aid Center distributes relief items in Yemen

General Commission for Audiovisual Media classifies media content as per KSA’s policies

Arab News

JEDDAH: The General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) has completely classified and licensed 254 items of media content during the third quarter of 2018, including 51 films, 116 electronic games, and 87 licensed games.

GCAM said in press statement that the aim of the content classification is to identify and specify the nature of the contents presented, as well as to clarify its relevance to the age groups in line with the values, social ethics and the media policy of the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia is taking measures to boost cultural activities and to promote media production in the Kingdom.

The Kingdom is also studying the audiovisual landscape of Japan to design its national audiovisual policy.

Recently, GCAM signed a memorandum of understanding with iflix Middle East and North Africa Company to boost Saudi media production.