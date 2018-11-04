General Commission for Audiovisual Media classifies media content as per KSA’s policies

JEDDAH: The General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) has completely classified and licensed 254 items of media content during the third quarter of 2018, including 51 films, 116 electronic games, and 87 licensed games.
GCAM said in press statement that the aim of the content classification is to identify and specify the nature of the contents presented, as well as to clarify its relevance to the age groups in line with the values, social ethics and the media policy of the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia is taking measures to boost cultural activities and to promote media production in the Kingdom.
The Kingdom is also studying the audiovisual landscape of Japan to design its national audiovisual policy.
Recently, GCAM signed a memorandum of understanding with iflix Middle East and North Africa Company to boost Saudi media production.
UAE ambassador to KSA: ‘Routes of Arabia’ expo is a rich addition to Louvre Abu Dhabi
Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al-Nahyan commended the exhibition of Saudi artifacts, known as “Roads of Arabia: Archaeological Treasures of Saudi Arabia,” which will open on Nov. 8 under the patronage of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The exhibition organized by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) is set to continue until Feb. 16, 2019.
Sheikh Shakhbut stressed that the exhibition is a great and rich addition to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, adding that its significance lies in it being the most important mobile Saudi exhibition, held in several international capitals, of historical and cultural importance, before arriving in Abu Dhabi.
“I thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for providing an opportunity for such a valuable exhibition, ‘Roads of Arabia: Archaeological Treasures of Saudi Arabia’. I also thank His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Chairman of General Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, for choosing Abu Dhabi as one of the destinations of this exhibition,” he said.
The UAE ambassador said this rich exhibition will contribute to the knowledge of the Emirati society about Saudi artifacts, one of the important countries rich with archaeology from all ages.
He noted that the timing of holding the exhibition coincides Louvre Abu Dhabi’s first anniversary.