Malabar Group opens new eco-friendly HQ in India

Indian jewelry retailer Malabar Group recently inaugurated its new global headquarters, a completely nature-friendly yet ultra-modern facility in Kuttikkattoor, Kozhikode, India.
The headquarters of the diversified Malabar Group will house all its subsidiaries including the flagship brand, Malabar Gold and Diamonds. It has been built at the Montana Estates, a 150-acre serene township, situated at 800 feet above the sea level.
The headquarters will house research facilities and training centers.
E. P. Jayarajan, Kerala minister for industries and sports, formally inaugurated the headquarters in the presence of a host of dignitaries. T. P. Ramakrishnan, Kerala minister for labor and excise, released a corporate video of the Malabar Group. A. K. Saseendran, Kerala minister for transport, announced “Golden Girl,” an initiative to promote girl talent.
“This is one success that Keralites should be proud of,” Jayarajan said
Malabar Group Chairman M. P. Ahammed said: “This is the result of the collective effort of the investors, consumers and the employees. A brand is built only with the support and trust of the consumer,” he said.
The Montana Estate Integrated Township, being built by Malabar Developers, is a nature-friendly human habitat with just 20 percent of the area covering buildings while the remaining lush green area would be left for the nature’s bounty.
flynas participates in World Travel Market London
Saudi budget airline flynas is participating in the World Travel Market (WTM), which will be held in London from Nov. 5-7.
The airline’s participation comes with the aim of strengthening its presence and affiliations with the global travel market, communicating with international investors, suppliers, partners and senior officials in the travel and aviation industry, as well as accessing the latest equipment and innovative services in the aviation industry.
The WTM this year highlights the Middle East and North Africa’s travel and tourism industry and hosts global and regional expertise to discuss aspects of this vital sector.
flynas’ participation in this event is a part of its global expansion strategy, as it is an opportunity to attract international tourism investments and enable local companies to develop their services and products, especially following flynas’ agreement with Airbus to purchase 120 A320neo aircraft. A320neo aircraft is the latest model produced by Airbus and accounts for about 60 percent of the market share of international airlines.
The World Travel Market London is the largest gathering of government agencies, institutions and companies involved in travel, tourism, tourism investment and air transport.
It highlights the latest technology in the global travel market. Every year, this event attracts about 5,000 institutions, more than 51,000 visitors, over 3,000 media representatives and over 70 ministries of tourism from around the world.
