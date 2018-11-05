Khashoggi sons say they have faith in King Salman to ensure justice is served

DUBAI: The sons of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi have said they have faith in Saudi Arabia’s King Salman’s promise that those responsible will be brought to justice.

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Salah Khashoggi said: “The King has stressed that everybody will be brought to justice. And I have faith in that.”

The Washington Post columnist disappeared on Oct. 2 after visiting the Saudi Arabian embassy in Turkey, it was later revealed that he had been murdered and 18 Saudi officials were arrested.

“I really hope that whatever happened wasn’t painful for him, or it was quick. Or he had a peaceful death,” Salah’s brother, Abdullah told the US network during the interview in Washington.

“All what we want right now is to bury him in Al-Baqi in Medina with the rest of his family,” Salah added.

“I talked about that with the Saudi authorities and I just hope that it happens soon.”

There has been widespread speculation about the events leading to the death of Khashoggi, most of which has since been retracted.

“I see a lot of people coming out right now and trying to claim his legacy and unfortunately some of them are using that in a political way that we totally don't agree with,” Salah told CNN. "My fear is that it’s being over politicized.”

“Jamal was never a dissident. He believed in the monarchy, that it is the thing that is keeping the country together.”

The brothers said they trying to piece together an understanding of their father’s death.

“There’s a lot of ups and downs.... We’re trying to get the story - bits and pieces of the story to complete the whole picture,” Abdullah said. “It’s confusing and difficult.”

“It’s not a normal situation and not a normal death.”

This is the CNN interview in full: