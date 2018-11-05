You are here

  • Home
  • Khashoggi sons say they have faith in King Salman to ensure justice is served
﻿

Khashoggi sons say they have faith in King Salman to ensure justice is served

Jamal Khsahoggi’s sons Abdullah (L) and Salah (R) said they hope their father did not suffer. (Screengrab)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
0

Khashoggi sons say they have faith in King Salman to ensure justice is served

  • The brothers say they have faith in King Salman's promise that justice will be served
  • Brothers say they want to bury their father with the rest of the family
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The sons of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi have said they have faith in Saudi Arabia’s King Salman’s promise that those responsible will be brought to justice.

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Salah Khashoggi said: “The King has stressed that everybody will be brought to justice. And I have faith in that.”

The Washington Post columnist disappeared on Oct. 2 after visiting the Saudi Arabian embassy in Turkey, it was later revealed that he had been murdered and 18 Saudi officials were arrested.

“I really hope that whatever happened wasn’t painful for him, or it was quick. Or he had a peaceful death,” Salah’s brother, Abdullah told the US network during the interview in Washington.

“All what we want right now is to bury him in Al-Baqi in Medina with the rest of his family,” Salah added.

“I talked about that with the Saudi authorities and I just hope that it happens soon.”

There has been widespread speculation about the events leading to the death of Khashoggi, most of which has since been retracted.

“I see a lot of people coming out right now and trying to claim his legacy and unfortunately some of them are using that in a political way that we totally don't agree with,” Salah told CNN. "My fear is that it’s being over politicized.”

“Jamal was never a dissident. He believed in the monarchy, that it is the thing that is keeping the country together.”

The brothers said they trying to piece together an understanding of their father’s death.

“There’s a lot of ups and downs.... We’re trying to get the story - bits and pieces of the story to complete the whole picture,” Abdullah said. “It’s confusing and difficult.”

“It’s not a normal situation and not a normal death.”

This is the CNN interview in full:

Topics: Jamal Khashoggi

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkish, Saudi prosecutors cooperating on Khashoggi’s case is useful, says Turkey’s foreign minister
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi prosecutor at Istanbul consulate where Khashoggi was killed

Saudi delegation at UN stresses on kingdom’s keenness to protect human rights

Updated 05 November 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi delegation at UN stresses on kingdom’s keenness to protect human rights

  • Promoting and protecting human rights is one of Saudi Arabia's priorities and is guaranteed for everyone, Saudi mission tells UN rights council
Updated 05 November 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's permanent delegation to the United Nations has stressed on the Kingdom’s keenness to the implementation and protection of human rights. 

In a statement read during the UN Human Rights Council meeting on agenda item 69, the kingdom stressed on its implementation of measures and systems that are related to human rights, modernizing the judiciary and criminal justice systems, the independence of public prosecution,  establishing the Saudi Lawyers' Association, a Family Affairs Council and a system for civil associations and NGOs. 

The statement read by Mona Abdel Moneim Al-Shafei, Third Secretary at the Saudi mission at the UN, said: “ Promoting and protecting human rights is one of the Kingodm’s priorities and is guaranteed for everyone. 

“It is not permissible to restrict, arrest or imprison anyone except under the provisions of law. Any act can be criminalized only on the basis of pre-defined legal texts and systems.

“All citizens and residents enjoy their rights and exercise their freedoms without discrimination in accordance with laws in force in the Kingdom.”

“Those whose rights are violated can file a complaint in accordance with the available equity system.” 

The statement noted Saudi Arabia’s keenness to cooperate with the United Nations, the international community and international organizations and bodies in order to contribute to the promotion of human rights in what is in line with Islamic teachings and jurisdiction. 

Topics: UN Human Rights Council Mona Abdel Moneim Al-Shafei

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi prosecutor at Istanbul consulate where Khashoggi was killed

Latest updates

UAE amps up oil and gas output as Iran sanctions hit
0
Turkey annual inflation surges over 25 percent in October
0
Saudi non-oil economy picks up in October
0
The mussels from Brussels: 48 hours in Belgium’s classy capital
0
Amazon drops $25 free shipping minimum in tussle for Christmas shopping sales
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.