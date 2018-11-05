You are here



Beyoncé ‘runs the world’ in yet another Arab designer’s creation

The superstar singer just wrapped up a world tour. (Getty Images)
Updated 05 November 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Dressing Beyoncé is every designer’s dream and it just came true for Sara Al-Saud, the creative force behind LA-based fashion label Death by Dolls.
Born to Saudi parents in London, the designer created a custom-made look for one of the superstar’s Halloween outfits.
Beyoncé wore a pink leotard and dressed up as legendary athlete Florence Griffith–Joyner, who set a record in the 100-meter sprint in the 1988 Summer Olympics.
"Thanks to everyone that worked so tirelessly to make it happen," the brand posted on its Instagram account, alongside photos of Beyoncé in the costume.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Griffith–Joyner’s daughter, Mary Joyner, took to Instagram to thank Beyoncé for the tribute, saying, “Thank you for giving my mom the recognition, paying the homage and keeping my mother’s memory alive.”
The designer behind the outfit spoke to Vogue Arabia last year and told the magazine that her Saudi roots inspired her.
“Growing up in London — one of the fashion capitals of the world — and being of Saudi origin, where fashion has always been the staple of any social gathering or event, have definitely inspired my aesthetic,” Al-Saud said.
Beyoncé has turned to the Middle East for sartorial style on more than one occasion in recent days, including on a red carpet at a charity event in Los Angeles in October at which she flaunted a black velvet jacket by Lebanese label Elie Saab. The belted piece featured embellishments on the shoulder and a plunging neckline and hailed from the label’s Autumn/Winter 2016 collection.
She was also recently photographed wearing a bespoke black minidress by London-based designer Osman Yousefzada.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Beyoncé in Osman bespoke

Earlier this year, Beyoncé called for a greater acceptance of naturally curvy figures, saying she was listening more to her body after giving birth to twins by Caesarean section last year.
The 36-year-old pop superstar, one of the most photographed women in the world, posed for a summer issue of Vogue magazine without makeup, hair extensions or wigs.
“I think it’s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies,” she said in an accompanying essay published in August.

 

Natalie Portman well-suited to Hedi Slimane’s Celine collection

DUBAI: Natalie Portman, who was one of eight artists “celebrated for their achievement in creative independence” at Thursday’s IndieWire Honors ceremony in Los Angeles, arrived sporting a daring wardrobe choice: A sharp black suit with a sheer cream blouse by French-Tunisian designer Hedi Slimane from his first collection as creative director for Celine.
How is a black suit daring? Well, other than flying in the face of the Hollywood convention of wearing glittery gowns to award shows, there is the whole issue of Slimane’s controversial collection for Celine.
Slimane, whose father is Tunisian, is known for his skinny suit silhouettes for Saint Laurent and Dior Homme. (The French designer is also known for ruffling the feathers of fashion conventionistas by meddling with the names of fashion houses: he dropped the “Yves” from Saint Laurent and the accented “e” from Celine.)
Carrying his signature look over to Celine, Slimane’s Spring 2019 collection for the label was met with a largely negative reception on the runway at September’s Paris Fashion Week. Some reviewers accused him of being a “one-trick pony,” while others lamented that he overrode the feminine legacy of its previous artistic director, the well-loved Phoebe Philo, with nary a trace of the brand’s DNA to be found.
So the fashion world has been watching and waiting for that all-important celebrity embrace. First up was Dakota Johnson, in a short sequinned red dress at the LA premiere of her movie “Suspiria” about a week ago. And now comes Portman’s endorsement.
Think what you want of Slimane’s Celine, Portman’s rock & roll tuxedo was a fitting choice. After all, she plays a pop star in “Vox Lux,” which has received positive reviews ahead of its general release next month.
“I’ve never worked with someone more prepared or daring,” Brady Corbet, her “Vox Lux” director, wrote for IndieWire ahead of the ceremony. “That commitment and daring is represented in the other equally significant aspects of her life, such as her outspoken political activism, as well as her own work as a filmmaker.”
As for her activism, in April this year Portman, who is an American-Israeli citizen, backed out of receiving the Genesis Prize in Israel, which was using deadly force against protesters on the Gaza border. “I chose not to attend because I did not want to appear as endorsing Benjamin Netanyahu, who was to be giving a speech at the ceremony,” she wrote on her Instagram account. “Israel was created exactly 70 years ago as a haven for refugees from the Holocaust. But the mistreatment of those suffering from today’s atrocities is simply not in line with my Jewish values. Because I care about Israel, I must stand up against violence, corruption, inequality and abuse of power.”
Portman chose a more conventionally feminine look for her December cover shoot for “Vanity Fair,” appearing in a metallic gown by Dior.

