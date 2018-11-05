Alibaba’s Jack Ma calls trade war ‘stupidest thing in the world’

SHANGHAI: The US-China trade war is the “stupidest thing in the world,” Alibaba e-commerce tycoon Jack Ma declared at an import fair that China opened Monday partly to counter foreign criticism of its trade policies.
Ma, who recently took back an earlier pledge to create a million jobs in the US — blaming the trade war launched by Donald Trump — made the comments in a panel discussion at the massive expo in Shanghai.
“(The) trade war is the stupidest thing in this world,” the Alibaba founder said, without mentioning Trump by name.
“Trade is to form ... peace. Trade is to communicate ... nobody can stop free trade.”
President Xi Jinping opened the China International Import Expo earlier Monday with a vague pledge to widen access to his country’s economy, as Beijing faces growing impatience from trading partners.
But he also delivered a veiled rebuke to Trumpism, decrying “protectionism,” “isolationism” and “the law of the jungle.”
Ma, the billionaire owner of China’s largest online shopping portal, made the headline-grabbing job-creation promise to Trump last year, when Beijing was still courting the then-newly elected president.
But Ma told official news agency Xinhua in September that the trade war had “destroyed the premise the promise was made on.”
Anger over the trade surpluses that China enjoys has triggered growing foreign criticism and the worsening commercial conflict with Washington, which has seen both sides impose punitive tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of goods.
Beijing has touted the first annual import expo as a sign of its willingness to take in more imports and thereby reduce the surpluses.
Ma, who announced in September that he would step aside in a year’s time to focus on philanthropy, said China’s plans to remake itself as an importing nation would provoke resistance from vested interests.
“For my understanding, it’s the greatest challenge for China. It’s a great opportunity for the world,” he said.
The shift will “fundamentally change ... the whole infrastructure of business and (the) ecosystem. It’s going to be a huge pain to a lot of businesses, but it’s also going to be a good opportunity for a lot of consumers.”
Alibaba’s Jack Ma calls trade war ‘stupidest thing in the world’
Alibaba’s Jack Ma calls trade war ‘stupidest thing in the world’
- ‘(The) trade war is the stupidest thing in this world’
- ‘Trade is to form ... peace. Trade is to communicate ... nobody can stop free trade’
SHANGHAI: The US-China trade war is the “stupidest thing in the world,” Alibaba e-commerce tycoon Jack Ma declared at an import fair that China opened Monday partly to counter foreign criticism of its trade policies.
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC, Exxon Mobil CEOs 'discuss prospects of long-term partnership' between the two firms
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC, Exxon Mobil CEOs 'discuss prospects of long-term partnership' between the two firms
- Two met at Bloomberg World Forum in Singapore
- ADNOC also announced on Monday plans to launch new integrated gas strategy and increase oil production
SINGAPORE: The chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) met with Darren Woods, the CEO of Exxon Mobil on the sidelines of the Bloomberg World Forum in Singapore on Monday.
According to a tweet on ADNOC’s official Twitter page, the two discussed “prospect of long-term partnership" between the two companies.
On the sidelines of @Bloomberg’s #NewEconForum in #Singapore, #ADNOC CEO H.E. Dr. #SultanAlJaber and @ExxonMobil Chairman & CEO Darren Woods met to discuss the future of the energy industry and explore the horizon of ADNOC's & Exxon's long-standing partnership. #energypartnership pic.twitter.com/FG1JnzhfbL— ADNOC Group (@AdnocGroup) November 5, 2018
ADNOC also announced on Monday its plans to launch a new integrated gas strategy and increase its oil production capacity to 4 million barrels per day (mmbpd) by the end of 2020 and 5mmbpd by 2030, following approval from the Supreme Petroleum Council (SPC), the highest governing body of the oil and gas industry in Abu Dhabi.
The company also announced capital investment growth of $132.33 billion between 2019-2023 and new discoveries of 1 billion barrels of oil.