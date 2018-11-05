Apple has told its smartphone assemblers Foxconn and Pegatron to halt plans for additional production lines dedicated to the iPhone XR which hit shelves in October, the Nikkei reported on Monday.
Apple had also asked smaller iPhone assembler Wistron to stand by for rush orders, but the company will receive no orders for the iPhone XR this season, the report said, citing supply chain sources.
“For the Foxconn side, it first prepared nearly 60 assembly lines for Apple’s XR model, but recently uses only around 45 production lines as its top customer said it does not need to manufacture that many by now,” the Nikkei quoted a source as saying.
At its iPhone launch event in September, Apple introduced the lower-cost iPhone XR, made of aluminum, along with two other models, the XS and XS Max.
Five years ago, Apple cut production orders for its plastic-backed iPhone 5C a month after its launch, fueling speculation of weak demand for the model.
The Cupertino, California-based company warned last week that sales for the crucial holiday quarter would likely miss Wall Street expectations.
Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
Foxconn and Pegatron each said they would not comment on specific customers or products.
Apple cancels production boost for iPhone XR — Nikkei
Apple cancels production boost for iPhone XR — Nikkei
- At its iPhone launch event in September, Apple introduced the lower-cost iPhone XR
- Five years ago, Apple cut production orders for its plastic-backed iPhone 5C a month after its launch
Apple has told its smartphone assemblers Foxconn and Pegatron to halt plans for additional production lines dedicated to the iPhone XR which hit shelves in October, the Nikkei reported on Monday.
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC, Exxon Mobil CEOs 'discuss prospects of long-term partnership' between the two firms
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC, Exxon Mobil CEOs 'discuss prospects of long-term partnership' between the two firms
- Two met at Bloomberg World Forum in Singapore
- ADNOC also announced on Monday plans to launch new integrated gas strategy and increase oil production
SINGAPORE: The chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) met with Darren Woods, the CEO of Exxon Mobil on the sidelines of the Bloomberg World Forum in Singapore on Monday.
According to a tweet on ADNOC’s official Twitter page, the two discussed “prospect of long-term partnership" between the two companies.
On the sidelines of @Bloomberg’s #NewEconForum in #Singapore, #ADNOC CEO H.E. Dr. #SultanAlJaber and @ExxonMobil Chairman & CEO Darren Woods met to discuss the future of the energy industry and explore the horizon of ADNOC's & Exxon's long-standing partnership. #energypartnership pic.twitter.com/FG1JnzhfbL— ADNOC Group (@AdnocGroup) November 5, 2018
ADNOC also announced on Monday its plans to launch a new integrated gas strategy and increase its oil production capacity to 4 million barrels per day (mmbpd) by the end of 2020 and 5mmbpd by 2030, following approval from the Supreme Petroleum Council (SPC), the highest governing body of the oil and gas industry in Abu Dhabi.
The company also announced capital investment growth of $132.33 billion between 2019-2023 and new discoveries of 1 billion barrels of oil.