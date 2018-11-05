You are here

  • Home
  • Apple cancels production boost for iPhone XR — Nikkei
﻿

Apple cancels production boost for iPhone XR — Nikkei

Apple launched the lower-cost iPhone XR along with two other models, the XS and XS Max, during an event in September. (AFP)
Updated 05 November 2018
Reuters
0

Apple cancels production boost for iPhone XR — Nikkei

  • At its iPhone launch event in September, Apple introduced the lower-cost iPhone XR
  • Five years ago, Apple cut production orders for its plastic-backed iPhone 5C a month after its launch
Updated 05 November 2018
Reuters
0

Apple has told its smartphone assemblers Foxconn and Pegatron to halt plans for additional production lines dedicated to the iPhone XR which hit shelves in October, the Nikkei reported on Monday.
Apple had also asked smaller iPhone assembler Wistron to stand by for rush orders, but the company will receive no orders for the iPhone XR this season, the report said, citing supply chain sources.
“For the Foxconn side, it first prepared nearly 60 assembly lines for Apple’s XR model, but recently uses only around 45 production lines as its top customer said it does not need to manufacture that many by now,” the Nikkei quoted a source as saying.
At its iPhone launch event in September, Apple introduced the lower-cost iPhone XR, made of aluminum, along with two other models, the XS and XS Max.
Five years ago, Apple cut production orders for its plastic-backed iPhone 5C a month after its launch, fueling speculation of weak demand for the model.
The Cupertino, California-based company warned last week that sales for the crucial holiday quarter would likely miss Wall Street expectations.
Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
Foxconn and Pegatron each said they would not comment on specific customers or products.

Topics: retail technology Apple iPhone XR smartphone

Related

0
Business & Economy
Apple decision to keep lid on iPhone sales data unnerves investors
0
Business & Economy
Apple expected to unveil new iPhone models on Sept 12

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC, Exxon Mobil CEOs 'discuss prospects of long-term partnership' between the two firms

Updated 05 November 2018
Arab News
0

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC, Exxon Mobil CEOs 'discuss prospects of long-term partnership' between the two firms

  • Two met at Bloomberg World Forum in Singapore
  • ADNOC also announced on Monday plans to launch new integrated gas strategy and increase oil production
Updated 05 November 2018
Arab News
0

SINGAPORE: The chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) met with Darren Woods, the CEO of Exxon Mobil on the sidelines of the Bloomberg World Forum in Singapore on Monday.
According to a tweet on ADNOC’s official Twitter page, the two discussed “prospect of long-term partnership" between the two companies.

ADNOC also announced on Monday its plans to launch a new integrated gas strategy and increase its oil production capacity to 4 million barrels per day (mmbpd) by the end of 2020 and 5mmbpd by 2030, following approval from the Supreme Petroleum Council (SPC), the highest governing body of the oil and gas industry in Abu Dhabi.

The company also announced capital investment growth of $132.33 billion between 2019-2023 and new discoveries of 1 billion barrels of oil.

Topics: business economy Oil ADNOC Exxon Mobil Singapore Bloomberg Abu Dhabi

Related

0
Business & Economy
Baker Hughes acquires 5% of UAE’s ADNOC Drilling for $550 million
0
Business & Economy
UAE’s ADNOC signs deal with Spain’s Cepsa for new LAB facility

Latest updates

Egypt’s El-Sisi says law curbing NGOs needs to be more “balanced“
0
Palestinians in Syria’s Yarmuk yearn for outside help
0
Mohamed Salah's statue and other shocking sculptures
0
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with, awards medals to injured soldiers during Riyadh hospital visit
0
Daesh says hits Syria’s Raqqa with car bomb
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.