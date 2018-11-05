Search form

Yemen’s army liberates villages east of Hodeidah city

Yemeni fighters from the Amaliqa ("Giants") Brigades, loyal to the Saudi-backed government, ride in the back of a pickup truck carrying an anti-aircraft gun during the offensive to seize the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: The Arab coalition-backed Amaliqa brigades defeated the Houthi militia in several areas east of Hodeidah city on Monday, according to Saudi state-news agency SPA.

In a statement issued to the Yemeni news agency, a military source said they liberated Al-Amal city and strategic locations from the Houthis.

The statement also said the Houthi militia suffered heavy losses, adding that the Yemeni army would continue to liberate the rest of Hodeidah province.

The source also said the engineering teams continue the process of demining Iranian-made improvised explosive devices planted by the militia in the streets, public buildings and houses of citizens.

