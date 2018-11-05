You are here

  • Home
  • ‘It looks like Art Garfunkel’: Mohamed Salah sculpture mocked on social media
﻿

‘It looks like Art Garfunkel’: Mohamed Salah sculpture mocked on social media

A sculpture of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah unveiled in his home country has been mocked and ridiculed on social media. (Screenshot)
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News
0

‘It looks like Art Garfunkel’: Mohamed Salah sculpture mocked on social media

  • The piece was on display at the World Youth Forum in Sharm El-Sheikh
  • Users offered up names of people the statue more closely resembled
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: A sculpture of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah unveiled in his home country has been mocked and ridiculed on social media, with users offering names of people the statue more closely resembled.

The piece was on display at the World Youth Forum in Sharm El-Sheikh on Sunday and depicts the Liverpool striker pulling off his trademark celebration — arms spread out wide at his sides.

But the likeness was lost on most social media users, with many drawing comparisons with the much-ridiculed bust of Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled at Madeira Airport last year.

Twitter users offered up a number of names that the sculpture resembled closer, from 1970s singers Leo Sayer or Art Garfunkel, to the character Marv from the movie Home Alone.


Sculptor Mai Abdullah, who produced the work, said she was “inspired to make the statue by Salah’s gesture of opening his arms to the fans” after scoring goals, which he did with ease last season as he fired Liverpool to a top-four finish in the Premier League.

“I found it to be distinguished and executable,” she told the Egypt Independent.

"The negative comments will not frustrate or have an effect on me, but I do hope that people would learn the art of police and respectful criticism," Abdullah wrote in response to a wave of ridicule on social media networks.

Salah has not publicly commented on the statue.

Emanuel Jorge da Silva Santos, who sculpted the Ronaldo bust, said he had been sad about the online criticism of his effort after its unveiling. He was later given a second chance at it by website The Bleacher Report.

It was not clear if Mai Abdullah would be doing similar and making a different version of the Salah sculpture.

 

Topics: Offbeat Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt football

Related

0
Offbeat
Ronaldo bust swapped at Madeira airport
0
Sport
Mohamed Salah injury ‘not serious’, says Egypt assistant coach

More protection: UN says Earth’s ozone layer is healing

Updated 05 November 2018
AP
0

More protection: UN says Earth’s ozone layer is healing

  • High in the atmosphere, ozone shields Earth from ultraviolet rays that cause skin cancer, crop damage and other problems
  • the upper ozone layer above The Northern Hemisphere should be completely repaired in the 2030s and the gaping Antarctic ozone hole should disappear in the 2060s
Updated 05 November 2018
AP
0

WASHINGTON: Earth’s protective ozone layer is finally healing from damage caused by aerosol sprays and coolants, a new United Nations report said.
The ozone layer had been thinning since the late 1970s. Scientist raised the alarm and ozone-depleting chemicals were phased out worldwide.
As a result, the upper ozone layer above the Northern Hemisphere should be completely repaired in the 2030s and the gaping Antarctic ozone hole should disappear in the 2060s, according to a scientific assessment released Monday at a conference in Quito, Ecuador. The Southern Hemisphere lags a bit and its ozone layer should be healed by mid-century.
“It’s really good news,” said report co-chairman Paul Newman, chief Earth scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “If ozone-depleting substances had continued to increase, we would have seen huge effects. We stopped that.”
High in the atmosphere, ozone shields Earth from ultraviolet rays that cause skin cancer, crop damage and other problems. Use of man-made chemicals called chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which release chlorine and bromine, began eating away at the ozone. In 1987, countries around the world agreed in the Montreal Protocol to phase out CFCs and businesses came up with replacements for spray cans and other uses.
At its worst in the late 1990s, about 10 percent of the upper ozone layer was depleted, said Newman. Since 2000, it has increased by about 1 to 3 percent per decade, the report said.
This year, the ozone hole over the South Pole peaked at nearly 9.6 million square miles (24.8 million square kilometers). That’s about 16 percent smaller than the biggest hole recorded — 11.4 million square miles (29.6 million square kilometers) in 2006.
The hole reaches its peak in September and October and disappears by late December until the next Southern Hemisphere spring, Newman said.
The ozone layer starts at about 6 miles (10 kilometers) above Earth and stretches for nearly 25 miles (40 kilometers); ozone is a colorless combination of three oxygen atoms.
If nothing had been done to stop the thinning, the world would have destroyed two-thirds of its ozone layer by 2065, Newman said.
But it’s not a complete success yet, said University of Colorado’s Brian Toon, who wasn’t part of the report.
“We are only at a point where recovery may have started,” Toon said, pointing to some ozone measurements that haven’t increased yet.
Another problem is that new technology has found an increase in emissions of a banned CFC out of East Asia, the report noted.
And the replacements now being used to cool cars and refrigerators need to be replaced themselves with chemicals that don’t worsen global warming, Newman said. An amendment to the Montreal Protocol that goes into effect next year would cut use of some of those gases.
“I don’t think we can do a victory lap until 2060,” Newman said. “That will be for our grandchildren to do.”

Topics: Earth environment Global warming

Related

0 photos
Travel
Melting glacier in China draws tourists, climate worries
0
Science & Technology
Dimming sunlight to slow global warming may harm crop yields, says study

Latest updates

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC, Exxon Mobil CEOs 'discuss prospects of long-term partnership' between the two firms
0
Oman and Britain to open joint military training base
0
‘It looks like Art Garfunkel’: Mohamed Salah sculpture mocked on social media
0
More protection: UN says Earth’s ozone layer is healing
0
Accused Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ faces US trial
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.