Startup of the Week: Gemstones - A source of beauty and wellness

Gemstones have gained wide popularity and recognition for their beauty and, according to some experts, their healing properties.
Glanz (meaning glamor in German) Jewelry is a gemstone boutique that sells all kinds of gemstones from pearls to lapis, in the form of earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings. It also sells the gemstones alone.
“We sell everything from the four precious stones to semi-precious stones,” said founder and gemstone specialist Maha Ajaj.
Gemstone culture is fast spreading, Ajaj said. “When we first began, it was not a well-known culture. People did not know anything other than diamonds and zircon, and very few knew emeralds and rubies.
“Now it has gained popularity. People began to learn what malachite, moonstone and other precious stones were. We changed many people’s understanding of gemstones.
“People used to not call different stones by their names, like malachite or lapis. They would just say blue stone or green stone. Now, whenever people see a green stone, they are able to differentiate between malachite, emerald and jade. They have started to speak to us in our language.”
Gemstones are widely sought after for their healing properties as they affect certain chakras (power points) in the body. “Gemstones are energy stones derived from the earth,” Ajaj said. “They energize the body and certain chakras. They help heal lethargy or aid those who wish to accomplish things. Precious stones give the strength and energy to move more. People feel better mentally and physically due to this energy.”
Turquoise is the most popular gemstone at the store “because people feel it is a strong gemstone. It energizes the throat chakra, which facilitates communication, making it easier for people to express themselves,” Ajaj said.
“The amber stone is very beneficial for the Manipura (located around the navel). And pink quartz, the gemstone of love, brings the energy of love, flexibility and femininity. It is also one of the very popular gemstones in our store.”
Glanz Jewelry is located on King Abdul Aziz Road in Jeddah’s Al-Shati district. The boutique also receives orders on its Instagram account (@glanz.jewelry). It is currently developing its website.
Yanbu port receives largest ship in its history
- The Yanbu commercial port handled 413,824 tons of various types of general cargo during July 2018 compared to 141,066 tons during July 2017
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu port has received the Jin Tai Feng, a ship carrying 82,498 tons of corn. It is 235 meters long and draws 13.50 meters. It is the largest ship the port has ever received.
This comes after development projects launched last year by the Saudi Ports Authority to strengthen the services at the Kingdom’s ports and to upgrade their capabilities and efficiency.
The Yanbu commercial port handled 413,824 tons of various types of general cargo during July 2018 compared to 141,066 tons during July 2017 — an unprecedented increase of 193 percent. The Kingdom is working relentlessly to build a solid ground for the status of the Saudi Ports Authority as a leader in the ports sector which links the national economy with the international market.
The ports have undergone various stages of construction and development since the foundation of Saudi Arabia up until the General Ports Organization was established in 1976. This was followed by the development and inauguration of several ports up until 1997, when port operations were handed to the private sector.