Over 150 Saudi students to take part in Cyber Saber Hackathon 2018

JEDDAH: The Cyber Saber Hackathon 2018 will begin today in Riyadh with the participation of 36 teams of more than 150 students from seven prestigious universities.
The two-day event will offer students an opportunity to showcase their talents in different scenarios in the virtual environment of a smart city.
The competition, organized by VirtuPort in partnership with the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones and STC Business, will be held on the sidelines of the Middle East and North Africa Information Security Conference, to help hone the skills of citizens in the cybersecurity field.
Nouf Abdullah Al-Rakan, the CEO of the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones, said the event is part of the federation’s efforts to promote Saudi talent in the field of cybersecurity.
She said the competition will allow more than 153 Saudi students access to a virtual environment.
“Their experiences will later serve to build security and technical solutions for smart cities, along with the initial objective, which is discovering talents in the field.
“The arbitration will be electronic, where participating teams will be evaluated according to the points collected in the various phases of the challenge.”
Cyber Saber Hackathon is one of the most important competitions that allow male and female students of Saudi universities to develop their technical skills in order to find modern solutions in the field of cybersecurity. The event grants them access to an advanced technical environment in various fields, including web, networks, systems, encryption and many others.
The competition will be also held in Jeddah and Dammam after Riyadh.
Yanbu port receives largest ship in its history
- The Yanbu commercial port handled 413,824 tons of various types of general cargo during July 2018 compared to 141,066 tons during July 2017
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu port has received the Jin Tai Feng, a ship carrying 82,498 tons of corn. It is 235 meters long and draws 13.50 meters. It is the largest ship the port has ever received.
This comes after development projects launched last year by the Saudi Ports Authority to strengthen the services at the Kingdom’s ports and to upgrade their capabilities and efficiency.
The Yanbu commercial port handled 413,824 tons of various types of general cargo during July 2018 compared to 141,066 tons during July 2017 — an unprecedented increase of 193 percent. The Kingdom is working relentlessly to build a solid ground for the status of the Saudi Ports Authority as a leader in the ports sector which links the national economy with the international market.
The ports have undergone various stages of construction and development since the foundation of Saudi Arabia up until the General Ports Organization was established in 1976. This was followed by the development and inauguration of several ports up until 1997, when port operations were handed to the private sector.