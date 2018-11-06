You are here

  • Home
  • Nelson Gomes named ‘Young Hotelier of the Year’
﻿

Nelson Gomes named ‘Young Hotelier of the Year’

Nelson Gomes, marketing manager at InterContinental Al-Jubail, has been named as the “Young Hotelier of the Year” during the recently concluded 14th Hotelier Middle East Awards, held on Oct. 24 at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre. Gomes was recognized by the judges’ panel for his achievements within a short span of time and for being consistent. “This is the third time that the InterContinental Al-Jubail hotel has been recognized at this prestigious awards,” said Fahad Al-Sayegh, general manager of the hotel. The award aims to reward the often-unrecognized individuals that make the region’s hotels some of the very best in the world. This year, the awards ceremony was inspired by Indian cinema, making it a night of vibrant colors, filled with tastes and sounds of the Indian culture. Guests were encouraged to dress in traditional Indian wear.
Updated 06 November 2018
Arab News
0

Nelson Gomes named ‘Young Hotelier of the Year’

Updated 06 November 2018
Arab News
0

Nelson Gomes, marketing manager at InterContinental Al-Jubail, has been named as the “Young Hotelier of the Year” during the recently concluded 14th Hotelier Middle East Awards, held on Oct. 24 at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre. 

Gomes was recognized by the judges’ panel for his achievements within a short span of time and for being consistent. 

“This is the third time that the InterContinental Al-Jubail hotel has been recognized at this prestigious awards,” said Fahad Al-Sayegh, general manager of the hotel. 

The award aims to reward the often-unrecognized individuals that make the region’s hotels some of the very best in the world. This year, the awards ceremony was inspired by Indian cinema, making it a night of vibrant colors, filled with tastes and sounds of the Indian culture.

Guests were encouraged to dress in traditional Indian wear.

Emirates to debut ‘game changer’ suite

Offering up to 40 square feet of personal space each, these spacious, fully enclosed private suites in first class are laid out in a 1-1-1 configuration.
Updated 06 November 2018
Arab News
0

Emirates to debut ‘game changer’ suite

Updated 06 November 2018
Arab News
0

Emirates’ latest Boeing 777-300ER aircraft fitted with a “game changer” first class product will operate between Dubai and Vienna on a daily basis from Dec. 1. Austria will be one of the first few countries in the world to be served by Emirates’ Boeing 777 aircraft with fully enclosed private suites inspired by Mercedes-Benz.

Emirates flies to Vienna twice daily and both flights will be operated by its flagship products — the iconic A380 and “game changer” Boeing 777 product. 

It also means customers traveling to or from Vienna can enjoy the latest Emirates products regardless of which of the two daily flights they opt for.

“With floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and sleek design features, Emirates’ new private suites on the Boeing 777 takes luxury and privacy to the next level,” the airline said. Offering up to 40 square feet of personal space each, these spacious, fully enclosed private suites are laid out in a 1-1-1 configuration.

The new suites were designed with customer comfort in mind as the seats recline into a fully flat bed and can be placed in a “zero-gravity” position inspired by NASA technology, giving a feeling of relaxation and weightlessness. The aircraft also boasts the industry’s first virtual windows for suites located in the middle aisle. These virtual windows project the view from outside the aircraft using real time camera technology. 

In the other suites, binoculars are available for customers who want to explore the sky outside their windows. Customers in each suite can easily communicate with the cabin crew or request room service through a new video call function.

From first class through to the business and economy class cabins, the latest Emirates 777 aircraft boasts multi-million dollar features that include newly-designed seats and upgraded inflight entertainment systems in all cabins.

The business class seats are inspired by the interior of a modern sports car, and feature an ergonomically designed headrest with a sleek overall look and feel. It has touchscreen controls for the seat and inflight entertainment system, several personal lighting options, privacy panels between seats, a shoe stowage area, footrest, and a personal mini-bar.

The economy class cabin features a color palette of soft greys and blues. The ergonomically designed seats come with full leather headrests that have flexible side panels and can also be adjusted vertically for optimum support.

Latest updates

Oil drops on Iran sanction exemptions, economic concerns
0
Screen Scene: What to watch at home this week
0
Facebook blocks 115 accounts after FBI tip on eve of US election
0
Toyota posts 11% rise in second-quarter profit as Asia sales rise
0
Turkey warns US its Iran sanctions are ‘dangerous’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.