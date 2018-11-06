Red Sea Mall wins ICSC Foundation award

The Red Sea Mall in Jeddah won a prestigious ICSC Foundation award at the Middle East and North Africa Retail and Shopping Center Awards 2018, held on Oct. 30 at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre.
The awards, organized by the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) and the Middle East Council of Shopping Centers (MECSC), are designed to recognize the most successful retail centers, boost net operating income, and to design and develop shopping centers. An international committee composed of global and regional experts in the areas of shopping center development, and marketing and operational processes, has selected the winners of this year’s Middle East and North Africa Retail and Shopping Center Awards.
Mohammed Alasiri, marketing manager at Red Sea Mall, said: “We are extremely proud to win this valuable award, which underscores the effort exerted by everyone to achieve this excellence and uniqueness. This award will be added to the record of success that the center has achieved through the efforts of the team who have become experts in organizing campaigns and events that engage the community and set higher standards in marketing and entertainment, in line with the progress of the Saudi Vision 2030.”
He added: “The competition to win these awards has been great... we have surpassed many of our competitors and achieved this recognition for the great achievement which motivates us further to introduce programs and events that raise awareness among the community.”