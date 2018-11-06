Red Sea Mall wins ICSC Foundation award

Emirates to debut ‘game changer’ suite

Emirates’ latest Boeing 777-300ER aircraft fitted with a “game changer” first class product will operate between Dubai and Vienna on a daily basis from Dec. 1. Austria will be one of the first few countries in the world to be served by Emirates’ Boeing 777 aircraft with fully enclosed private suites inspired by Mercedes-Benz.

Emirates flies to Vienna twice daily and both flights will be operated by its flagship products — the iconic A380 and “game changer” Boeing 777 product.

It also means customers traveling to or from Vienna can enjoy the latest Emirates products regardless of which of the two daily flights they opt for.

“With floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and sleek design features, Emirates’ new private suites on the Boeing 777 takes luxury and privacy to the next level,” the airline said. Offering up to 40 square feet of personal space each, these spacious, fully enclosed private suites are laid out in a 1-1-1 configuration.

The new suites were designed with customer comfort in mind as the seats recline into a fully flat bed and can be placed in a “zero-gravity” position inspired by NASA technology, giving a feeling of relaxation and weightlessness. The aircraft also boasts the industry’s first virtual windows for suites located in the middle aisle. These virtual windows project the view from outside the aircraft using real time camera technology.

In the other suites, binoculars are available for customers who want to explore the sky outside their windows. Customers in each suite can easily communicate with the cabin crew or request room service through a new video call function.

From first class through to the business and economy class cabins, the latest Emirates 777 aircraft boasts multi-million dollar features that include newly-designed seats and upgraded inflight entertainment systems in all cabins.

The business class seats are inspired by the interior of a modern sports car, and feature an ergonomically designed headrest with a sleek overall look and feel. It has touchscreen controls for the seat and inflight entertainment system, several personal lighting options, privacy panels between seats, a shoe stowage area, footrest, and a personal mini-bar.

The economy class cabin features a color palette of soft greys and blues. The ergonomically designed seats come with full leather headrests that have flexible side panels and can also be adjusted vertically for optimum support.