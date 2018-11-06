Seoul: Iranian waiver shows strength of alliance with US

TEHRAN, Iran: South Korea’s presidential spokesman said the US has demonstrated the strength of the two countries’ alliance by allowing South Korea to continue importing Iranian crude oil products under reinstated sanctions against Iran.
Kim Eui-kyeom spoke to reporters Tuesday after South Korea was named as one of eight countries that received waivers from the United States to continue importing Iranian crude and other petroleum products without penalty.
South Korean Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong says the waiver “opens breathing room” for South Korea’s oil refining industry and companies that export to Iran.
South Korea says it can also continue exporting non-sanctioned products to Iran after the United States agreed to recognize a transaction system where local companies receive payments through two Korean won-denominated accounts that Iran’s central bank opened in South Korea.
Philippine police colonel on Duterte drug list killed in shootout
MANILA: A police colonel on Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s wanted list for alleged drug links was killed in a shootout with police during an anti-drug operation, a senior police official said on Tuesday.
The official said Santiago Rapiz, a police officer in the southern city of Dipolog, was on a list of 6,000 suspected dealers compiled by Duterte’s government in a war on drugs launched after he won the presidency in 2016.
Rapiz sold 50,000 pesos ($940) worth of methamphetamine to undercover police in Dipolog on Monday night, said Romeo Caramat, head of the police counter-intelligence task force.
“There was a brief chase but when he was cornered, he fired at our agents,” Caramat said, adding that Rapiz died in the exchange of gunfire.
Rapiz was accused of protecting drug lords and engaging in narcotics dealing, Caramat said.
Reuters was unable to contact Rapiz’s family for comment.
Nearly 5,000 people have been killed in police anti-drug operations since July 2016.
Human rights groups say thousands have been summarily executed in what amounts to systematic extermination of drug users in the poorest communities. Police vigorously reject that, saying they were suspected drug dealers who resisted arrest.