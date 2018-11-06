CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo: President Donald Trump closed out his midterm election rallies with one in Missouri that featured conservative stars, Republican hopefuls, favorite Democratic targets, and a little drama.
Joining Trump on stage in the Mississippi River town of Cape Girardeau was native son and radio host Rush Limbaugh plus Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro.
Trump’s stump speech was interrupted for several minutes Monday night when a woman in the crowd required medical attention. People sang the hymn “Amazing Grace” as she was taken outside.
Trump’s Missouri rally was his third of the day and his 11th in a spate of campaigning during which he accused Democrats of planning to ruin the country if they succeed in gaining power in Congress after Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Trump closes out furious campaign effort with Missouri rally
Seoul: Iranian waiver shows strength of alliance with US
TEHRAN, Iran: South Korea’s presidential spokesman said the US has demonstrated the strength of the two countries’ alliance by allowing South Korea to continue importing Iranian crude oil products under reinstated sanctions against Iran.
Kim Eui-kyeom spoke to reporters Tuesday after South Korea was named as one of eight countries that received waivers from the United States to continue importing Iranian crude and other petroleum products without penalty.
South Korean Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong says the waiver “opens breathing room” for South Korea’s oil refining industry and companies that export to Iran.
South Korea says it can also continue exporting non-sanctioned products to Iran after the United States agreed to recognize a transaction system where local companies receive payments through two Korean won-denominated accounts that Iran’s central bank opened in South Korea.