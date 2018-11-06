Spice Girls reveal 2019 UK tour dates

Screen Scene: What to watch at home this week

DUBAI: If you plan on staying in this week, here is what to watch.

House of Cards

Starring: Robin Wright, Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear

Where: Netflix

Following series star Kevin Spacey’s departure, the final season of the acclaimed political drama sees Claire Underwood become the first female president in US history and the introduction of ambitious new challengers to her power, the Shepherd family.

Bodyguard

Starring: Richard Madden, Keeley Hawes

Where: Netflix

The BBC’s political thriller was a huge hit in the UK. Now the rest of the world gets to see what all the fuss was about. Volatile war veteran David Budd is assigned to protect ambitious Home Secretary Julia Montague, whose controversial policies don’t make that task easy.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Starring: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch

Where: Netflix

Supernatural horror series reimagining the origin story of “Sabrina The Teenage Witch.” High-school student Sabrina Spellman tries to balance her half-witch, half-mortal nature and maintain a ‘normal’ life while battling evil.

The Other Side of the Wind

Starring: John Huston, Peter Bogdanovich

Where: Netflix

“40 years in the making.” That’s how long it’s taken this movie — the last creation of legendary filmmaker Orson Welles — to see the light of day. A satirical mockumentary on the last days of “Classic Hollywood” and the rise of the avant-garde cinema that ushered in a new age.

The Degenerates

Starring: US-based comedians

Where: Netflix

Stand-up series featuring up and-coming US comedians delivering “no holds-barred” sets. Featured comics include Joey Diaz, Big Jay Oakerson, Liza Treyger, and Christina P. (pictured).