Spice Girls reveal 2019 UK tour dates

LONDON: Say You’ll Be There: Best-selling 90s girl band the Spice Girls promise to give fans what they really, really want on a UK reunion tour next year.
The band — minus pop star-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham — released details of a comeback tour, which will see them play Wembley Stadium, Britain’s biggest venue.
In a video shared on the band’s newly created Twitter account, the four remaining members staged a mock news broadcast to confirm rumors of the tour.
Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, later posted a photo of the foursome on social media alongside a statement.
“I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour,” she wrote on Instagram.
Here is on of their hits to get you in the mood for the tour: