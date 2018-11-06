You are here

  • Home
  • Spice Girls reveal 2019 UK tour dates
﻿

Spice Girls reveal 2019 UK tour dates

The Spice Girls are set to go on tour in 2019. (File Photo: AFP)
Updated 41 sec ago
AFP
0

Spice Girls reveal 2019 UK tour dates

Updated 41 sec ago
AFP
0

LONDON: Say You’ll Be There: Best-selling 90s girl band the Spice Girls promise to give fans what they really, really want on a UK reunion tour next year.

The band — minus pop star-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham — released details of a comeback tour, which will see them play Wembley Stadium, Britain’s biggest venue.

In a video shared on the band’s newly created Twitter account, the four remaining members staged a mock news broadcast to confirm rumors of the tour.

Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, later posted a photo of the foursome on social media alongside a statement.

“I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour,” she wrote on Instagram.

 

Here is on of their hits to get you in the mood for the tour:  

Topics: concert spice girls Song

Related

0
Art & Culture
Dua Lipa to perform at the Louvre Abu Dhabi
0
Art & Culture
Post Malone to headline Abu Dhabi Grand Prix concert

Screen Scene: What to watch at home this week

What to watch on Netflix this week. (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 November 2018
Arab News
0

Screen Scene: What to watch at home this week

Updated 06 November 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: If you plan on staying in this week, here is what to watch.
House of Cards
Starring: Robin Wright, Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear
Where: Netflix
Following series star Kevin Spacey’s departure, the final season of the acclaimed political drama sees Claire Underwood become the first female president in US history and the introduction of ambitious new challengers to her power, the Shepherd family.

Bodyguard
Starring: Richard Madden, Keeley Hawes
Where: Netflix
The BBC’s political thriller was a huge hit in the UK. Now the rest of the world gets to see what all the fuss was about. Volatile war veteran David Budd is assigned to protect ambitious Home Secretary Julia Montague, whose controversial policies don’t make that task easy.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Starring: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch
Where: Netflix
Supernatural horror series reimagining the origin story of “Sabrina The Teenage Witch.” High-school student Sabrina Spellman tries to balance her half-witch, half-mortal nature and maintain a ‘normal’ life while battling evil.

The Other Side of the Wind
Starring: John Huston, Peter Bogdanovich
Where: Netflix
“40 years in the making.” That’s how long it’s taken this movie — the last creation of legendary filmmaker Orson Welles — to see the light of day. A satirical mockumentary on the last days of “Classic Hollywood” and the rise of the avant-garde cinema that ushered in a new age.

The Degenerates
Starring: US-based comedians
Where: Netflix
Stand-up series featuring up and-coming US comedians delivering “no holds-barred” sets. Featured comics include Joey Diaz, Big Jay Oakerson, Liza Treyger, and Christina P. (pictured).

 

Topics: Movies shows watch Netflix

Related

0
Art & Culture
The Six: What to watch at the Carthage Film Festival
0
Art & Culture
Screen test: Cinema Akil brings arthouse movies to the Gulf

Latest updates

Spice Girls reveal 2019 UK tour dates
0
Trump closes out furious campaign effort with Missouri rally
0
Back to the future: How Nour Hage is reinventing Arab menswear
0
Seoul: Iranian waiver shows strength of alliance with US
0
Yemeni army continues advance against Houthi militia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.