Racing-themed entertainment areas to open in Saudi Arabia in run-up to Middle East race debut

The entertainment areas will be racing-themed. (Supplied)
Motorsports fans will get a feel of what the three-day festival through the e-village. (Supplied)
Updated 06 November 2018
  • The championship will take place on Dec. 13 to 15
  • The touring E-Village will be hosted in Khobar, Jeddah, and Ad Diriyah
DUBAI: Formula E is set to unveil a touring “E-Village,” a racing-themed entertainment area, to create hype for the inaugural Formula E racing championship in December.

Premiering in Khobar on Nov. 8 to 10, the entertainment area will feature family-friendly activities including racing simulators and an AR experience that motorsports fans can try, as well as exclusive displays of Formula E race cars.

The touring e-village is part of the promotion of the fifth season of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship happening in Ad Diriyah on Dec. 13 to 15, the first event in a 10-year cooperation between Formula E and the Kingdom’s General Sports Authority.   

According to the organizers, the touring e-village will preview the “three-day festival of music, sports, and culture.” Jeddah and Ad Diriyah will also host the e-village on Nov. 22 and Dec. 13 respectively.

“The Touring E- Village is a unique opportunity for the fans to feel the pulse and high energy of Formula E, to get a taste of what Formula E is all about and participate in interactive activities that are both fun and educational,” Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Faisal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation, said.

The three-day Formula E weekend will see racers drive through the streets of the first Saudi capital, as well as world class performances pegged to be the biggest concert event in Saudi history.

The race manifests the Kingdom’s commitment to the Vision 2030 plan, said Prince Khalid.

“Saudi Arabia is racing into the future with Formula E, a future headlined by sports, tourism, sustainability, entertainment and other focus areas that the Kingdom wants to invest in,” he added.

Topics: Saudi entertainment Vision 2030 Culture and Entertainment

Ben Foakes debut leads England revival after bad start in Sri Lanka Test

AFP
  • Surrey wicket-keeper, batsman came in with England on 103 for five
  • England elected to bat first in what is Sri Lankan spin legend Rangana Herath’s farewell match
AFP
GALLE, Sri Lanka: Debutant Ben Foakes hit a defiant and unbeaten 87, guiding England to safety — after Sri Lanka claimed cheap early wickets — on 321 for eight at the end of the first day of the first Test.
The Surrey wicket-keeper batsman, who knows this could just be a one-off chance as Jonny Bairstow regains fitness, came in with England precariously placed on 103 for five on a Galle pitch notorious for low scores.
Foakes built crucial partnerships including an 88-run seventh wicket stand with Sam Curran, who made 48, to defy Sri Lanka’s bowlers.
England elected to bat first in what was Sri Lankan spin legend Rangana Herath’s farewell match.
The right-handed Foakes steadied the innings reaching his half century early in the final session as the tourists lost just three wickets after lunch.
Foakes put on 61 for the sixth wicket with Jos Buttler, who was eventually caught behind off Dilruwan Perera for 38.
Left-hander Curran attacked the bowling, hitting one four and three sixes before falling two short of his fifty to spinner Akila Dananjaya.
Adil Rashid made a useful 35 in a stand of 54 with Foakes that increased the frustration for Sri Lanka’s bowlers before he became Perera’s fourth victim of the day.
Jack Leach, batting on 14, then survived some anxious moments in the final two overs to give Foakes a chance to complete a momentous debut ton on day two.
Sri Lanka’s veteran spinner Rangana Herath, claimed his 100th Test scalp at Galle after sending back England skipper Joe Root in the opening session.
Only two other bowlers have achieved 100 Test wickets on one ground — Herath’s legendary compatriot Muttiah Muralitharan who achieved it at Galle, Kandy and SSC Colombo, and England paceman James Anderson at Lord’s.
Herath notched up the milestone when Root came down the wicket and missed after a breezy 35.
Root had also steadied England when they stumbled to 10 for 2 after debutant opener Rory Burns was caught behind off Surange Lakmal for nine and Moeen Ali was bowled next ball.
Surrey left-hander Burns had been given the tough task of replacing stalwart Alastair Cook following his retirement in September.
After Root’s dismissal, Perera skittled Keaton Jennings four short of his 50 before bowling Ben Stokes around his legs for seven as he attempted to sweep.

Topics: Cricket Test cricket England England cricket Sri Lanka Sri Lanka cricket

