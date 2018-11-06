Racing-themed entertainment areas to open in Saudi Arabia in run-up to Middle East race debut

DUBAI: Formula E is set to unveil a touring “E-Village,” a racing-themed entertainment area, to create hype for the inaugural Formula E racing championship in December.

Premiering in Khobar on Nov. 8 to 10, the entertainment area will feature family-friendly activities including racing simulators and an AR experience that motorsports fans can try, as well as exclusive displays of Formula E race cars.

The touring e-village is part of the promotion of the fifth season of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship happening in Ad Diriyah on Dec. 13 to 15, the first event in a 10-year cooperation between Formula E and the Kingdom’s General Sports Authority.

According to the organizers, the touring e-village will preview the “three-day festival of music, sports, and culture.” Jeddah and Ad Diriyah will also host the e-village on Nov. 22 and Dec. 13 respectively.

“The Touring E- Village is a unique opportunity for the fans to feel the pulse and high energy of Formula E, to get a taste of what Formula E is all about and participate in interactive activities that are both fun and educational,” Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Faisal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation, said.

The three-day Formula E weekend will see racers drive through the streets of the first Saudi capital, as well as world class performances pegged to be the biggest concert event in Saudi history.

The race manifests the Kingdom’s commitment to the Vision 2030 plan, said Prince Khalid.

“Saudi Arabia is racing into the future with Formula E, a future headlined by sports, tourism, sustainability, entertainment and other focus areas that the Kingdom wants to invest in,” he added.