Egypt’s El-Sisi says army will defend Gulf Arabs in case of direct threat

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said the army will come to the defense of Gulf Arabs if they face any direct threats, a pro-government newspaper said on Tuesday.

Youm7 newspaper also quoted El-Sisi as saying in response to a question on US sanctions on Iran: “Instability affects us all and any state that has instability affects all of us.”

El-Sisi also said media coverage played a "negative role" in the case of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in the Saudi consulate in Turkey last month.

He told reporters on Tuesday: "We need to stop and wait for the relevant authorities and judicial bodies in Saudi Arabia to announce the outcome of the investigations."