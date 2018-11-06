Egypt’s El-Sisi says army will defend Gulf Arabs in case of direct threat

You are here

﻿

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said the army will come to the defense of Gulf Arabs if they face any direct threats, a pro-government newspaper said on Tuesday.
Youm7 newspaper also quoted El-Sisi as saying in response to a question on US sanctions on Iran: “Instability affects us all and any state that has instability affects all of us.”

El-Sisi also said media coverage played a "negative role" in the case of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in the Saudi consulate in Turkey last month.
He told reporters on Tuesday: "We need to stop and wait for the relevant authorities and judicial bodies in Saudi Arabia to announce the outcome of the investigations."

Topics: Abdel Fattah El-Sisi iran sanctions Arabian Gulf

KUWAIT: Schools and government departments in Kuwait were forced to shutdown on Tuesday as floods lashed the Gulf state. 

The country closed its main stock exchange as well as government, ministerial offices and schools due to the bad weather. The heavy rain, that started on Monday night and continued into the early hours of the morning, caused transport chaos.

The deputy prime minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah responded by firing the roads and transport head Ahmad Al-Hassan after the bad weather brought parts of the country to a standstill. 

 The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said the forecast remained unsteady with dust and winds along with thundershowers. 

A meteorologist quoted by KUNA said the unstable weather was due to a low pressure system bringing winds and air full of humidity.  

Kuwait Airways said that no flights had been canceled at Kuwait’s main international airport as a result of the weather.

Topics: Kuwait weather

