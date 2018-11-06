You are here

The Six: Get laughing with these Middle Eastern comedians set to perform in Dubai

Performances are part of the “Menna W Fina” show. (Shutterstock)
  • Performances will happen in Dubai’s Music Hall at the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray hotel on Nov. 10
Eight comedians from across the region are set to perform in Dubai’s Music Hall at the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray hotel on Nov. 10 during the “Menna W Fina” show. Here are six of the hilarious stars.

Ali Sultan

The US-Yemeni comedian shot to fame when Kevin Hart handpicked him to perform on Comedy Central’s “Hart of The City.”

Rajae Qawas

This funnyman hails from Jordan and is no stranger to performing in the UAE, having taken his act to the stage in Abu Dhabi as part of the Arab Comedy Festival in 2016.

Mina Liccione

Liccione is a comedian from New York. She has been seen on Broadway in “STOMP” and “Sweet Charity” and even performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Bader Saleh

Saudi comedian Bader Saleh was unveiled as the face of a series of adverts by Emirates Airline in February and is one of the best-known names on the GCC’s comedy circuit.

Nour Hadidi

The Toronto-based comedian was picked as one of four comedians to watch in 2016 by the Toronto Star and made her Canadian television debut at the CBC’s Winnipeg Comedy Festival  in July 2017.

Ammar Daba

Syrian comedian Ammar Daba is a Dubai-based comedian who is sure to get the crowd laughing with his signature brand of humor.

The Spice Girls are set to go on tour in 2019. (File Photo: AFP)
LONDON: Say You’ll Be There: Best-selling 90s girl band the Spice Girls promise to give fans what they really, really want on a UK reunion tour next year.

The band — minus pop star-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham — released details of a comeback tour, which will see them play Wembley Stadium, Britain’s biggest venue.

In a video shared on the band’s newly created Twitter account, the four remaining members staged a mock news broadcast to confirm rumors of the tour.

Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, later posted a photo of the foursome on social media alongside a statement.

“I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour,” she wrote on Instagram.

 

Here is on of their hits to get you in the mood for the tour:  

