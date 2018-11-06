Iraq parliament holds off vote on key ministers

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s parliament convened on Tuesday without lining up a vote on who would head several key ministries, including defense and the interior, several months after polling.
On October 25, lawmakers gave their stamp of approval to 14 of the country’s 22 ministries, with the finance, foreign affairs and oil ministers named.
Due to deep divisions, the remaining eight portfolios were not put to a vote at the time, and parliament announced it would reconvene on November 6.
But as lawmakers gathered for Tuesday’s session in Baghdad’s Green Zone, a copy of their agenda distributed to AFP did not include a vote of confidence on the empty posts.
Instead, they were to discuss the 2019 budget, form parliamentary committees and address the mysterious deaths of thousands of fish in the Euphrates.
No new date was announced for a vote of confidence.
In Iraq, major political decisions are typically taken by consensus after drawn-out negotiations among different coalitions jockeying for power.
Those rivalries are widely blamed for the delay in completing the ministerial lineup.
The interior and defense portfolios, key ministries in Iraq which has just emerged from a three-year fight against the Daesh group, are being temporarily headed by Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi.
Some parliamentarians have insisted that nominated ministers be vetted by Iraq’s “debaathification” council, to ensure none were members of ousted dictator Saddam Hussein’s ruling party.
Iraq held elections in May for the 329-member parliament, which has selected Barham Saleh as president.
The new government faces an immense task in rebuilding a country ravaged by the war against IS, fierce sectarian infighting and the US-led 2003 invasion.
It will also have to deal with the scourges of corruption, power shortages and decaying public services.
Iraq is governed by a power-sharing arrangement which reserves the post of prime minister for a Shiite Muslim, parliament speaker for a Sunni, and the presidency for a Kurd.
ANKARA: The US is offering millions of dollars in rewards for information over the whereabouts of three leaders of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a top American official said after a visit to Ankara Tuesday.
The rewards of up to $5 million (4.4 million euros) are likely to gladden Ankara which has long urged its Western allies to take a tougher line against the PKK, banned as a terror group not just by Turkey but also the US and the EU.
Matthew Palmer, a US deputy assistant secretary of state, said the rewards had been authorized for “information leading to the identification or location” of Murat Karayilan, Cemil Bayik and Duran Kalkan.
Information about Karayilan could be worth up to $5 million, concerning Bayik $4 million and Kalkan $3 million, he added.
While the State Department has designated the PKK as a terror group since 1997, Turkey has been hugely unhappy over cooperation in Syria between the US and the People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara considers a branch of the PKK.
Bilateral ties also suffered greatly over the detention in Turkey of American pastor Andrew Brunson, which lasted more than two years.
But Brunson was released in October and both sides appear keen on improving the key relationship between the NATO allies.
“The US values its counterterrorism cooperation with our NATO ally Turkey,” said Palmer, adding that the rewards were being issued as part of the State Department’s Rewards for Justice scheme.
On its official Twitter feed, the Rewards for Justice program posted pictures of the three men under the headline “Reward for Information.”
“Provide information and payment may be possible. 100% confidentiality guaranteed. Relocation may be possible,” it said.
Karayilan and Bayik are seen as the de facto leaders of the PKK on the ground following the capture by Turkey of its founder and leader Abdullah Ocalan in 1999.
Ocalan is serving a life sentence on a prison island off Istanbul. Karayilan and Bayik are believed by analysts to be in the remote Qandil mountains region of northern Iraq where the PKK has its rear bases, although some experts think it is possible that senior PKK figures also slip on occasion into neighboring Iran.
The PKK has waged a three-and-a-half decade insurgency against the Turkish state seeking independence, and more recently autonomy, for Turkey’s Kurdish minority.
The conflict has left tens of thousands dead and is still continuing after the PKK halted a cease-fire in 2015.