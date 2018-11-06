British nurse dies on holiday in Dubai after falling ill on flight

LONDON: A British nurse has died on holiday in Dubai after falling ill during a flight from Gatwick to the UAE and her condition worsened on her way to visit her friend.
Charlotte Carter, 30, from south Wales started to feel unwell while the plane was in transit and was rushed into intensive care after she fell further ill in a taxi.
According to her friends, the mental health nurse was resuscitated “multiple times” but later died in hospital.
One of her friends, Megan Boyes, who has set up a crowdfunding page to help with medical and repatriation costs, said: “Our gorgeous friend Charlotte tragically lost her life at the age of 30.
“She was so excited to go on holiday to Dubai on a girls trip but sadly she fell ill on the flight which resulted in her being taken to intensive care once arriving in Dubai.
“After being resuscitated multiple times she unfortunately couldn’t be saved. We want to help raise money, as like many young people do, Charlotte didn’t take out travel insurance which means the medical bills and repatriation costs will be very high.”
A post-mortem examination is due to be held to determine the cause of death, while the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a statement: “We are supporting the family of a British woman following her death in the UAE, and are in contact with the Emirati authorities.”
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s parliament convened on Tuesday without lining up a vote on who would head several key ministries, including defense and the interior, several months after polling.
On October 25, lawmakers gave their stamp of approval to 14 of the country’s 22 ministries, with the finance, foreign affairs and oil ministers named.
Due to deep divisions, the remaining eight portfolios were not put to a vote at the time, and parliament announced it would reconvene on November 6.
But as lawmakers gathered for Tuesday’s session in Baghdad’s Green Zone, a copy of their agenda distributed to AFP did not include a vote of confidence on the empty posts.
Instead, they were to discuss the 2019 budget, form parliamentary committees and address the mysterious deaths of thousands of fish in the Euphrates.
No new date was announced for a vote of confidence.
In Iraq, major political decisions are typically taken by consensus after drawn-out negotiations among different coalitions jockeying for power.
Those rivalries are widely blamed for the delay in completing the ministerial lineup.
The interior and defense portfolios, key ministries in Iraq which has just emerged from a three-year fight against the Daesh group, are being temporarily headed by Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi.
Some parliamentarians have insisted that nominated ministers be vetted by Iraq’s “debaathification” council, to ensure none were members of ousted dictator Saddam Hussein’s ruling party.
Iraq held elections in May for the 329-member parliament, which has selected Barham Saleh as president.
The new government faces an immense task in rebuilding a country ravaged by the war against IS, fierce sectarian infighting and the US-led 2003 invasion.
It will also have to deal with the scourges of corruption, power shortages and decaying public services.
Iraq is governed by a power-sharing arrangement which reserves the post of prime minister for a Shiite Muslim, parliament speaker for a Sunni, and the presidency for a Kurd.