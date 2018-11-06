You are here

  • Home
  • Americans start voting in midterm election verdict on Trump
﻿

Americans start voting in midterm election verdict on Trump

1 / 3
Voters line up to cast their ballots in Miami. (AFP)
2 / 3
A first time voter looks up after scanning his ballot at a polling station Lorton, Virginia. (AFP)
3 / 3
Voters fill out their ballot in Des Moines, Iowa. (AFP)
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP
0

Americans start voting in midterm election verdict on Trump

  • At stake are all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 seats in the 100-member Senate
  • Both parties admit that they may be in for nasty surprises.
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: Americans started voting Tuesday in critical midterm elections that mark the first major voter test of Donald Trump’s controversial presidency, with control of Congress at stake.
About three quarters of the 50 states in the east and center of the country were already voting as polls began opening at 11GMT for the day-long ballot.
Republicans were keenly aware that losing their majority will hamstring his political agenda over the next two years.
At stake are all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 seats in the 100-member Senate, 36 governor’s posts and seats in state legislatures across the country.
For almost two years, Trump’s rule-breaking, sometimes chaotic administration has enjoyed a largely free hand from the twin Republican-controlled chambers, but the midterms could finally see his wings clipped.

According to nearly all pollsters, the Democrats have a good chance of winning the House, while the Republicans are likely to retain the Senate.
But with turnout a key unknown factor and pollsters still unsure about the effect of Trump’s maverick style on voters, both parties admit that they may be in for nasty surprises.
After a campaign in which Trump was accused of race-baiting with repeated and unsubstantiated references to an “invasion” of undocumented immigrants bent on rape and murder, left-right divisions in America could not be deeper.
“It’s a consequential election,” said Yorgo Koutsogiogasi, 64, who was among 17 people ready to cast ballots at a downtown Chicago polling station when doors opened at 6:00 am.
“Divisiveness in the country is really tearing the country apart,” said the Greek immigrant, a company CEO.

------

READ MORE:

US midterm vote likely to draw historic numbers to the polls

US Midterm elections could determine US foreign policies in Middle East

Why the US midterms matter to the rest of the world

------

First in line was a retiree, Jerry, who did not want to give his last name and said he was voting for the first time in midterm elections.
“The Dems are insane,” he said. “I heard Democrats want to give illegals the right to vote.”
AFP reporters saw a steady flow of early voters at the Brooklyn Museum polling station in New York, and many voters at a station in Arlington, Virginia.
US television networks showed lines of voters at stations elsewhere, following high turnout by those who voted ahead of election day itself.
Although not on the ballot, Trump made himself the focus of the entire contest, jetting around the country to hold rallies — in three states on Monday alone.
Trump declared “the Republican agenda is the American dream” and at his final event, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, he called on supporters to seize their “righteous destiny as Americans.”
Democrats saw the election in equally historic terms.
Voters will “define the future, not just of Texas, but of this country, not just of this generation but every generation that follows,” said Democrat Beto O’Rourke, a former punk band member challenging Senator Ted Cruz in traditionally deep-Republican Texas.
At every rally, Trump has vowed to his supporters that they will “win, win, win.”
But as he touched down in Indiana on Monday, even Trump conceded that the House may slip from his party’s grasp.
“We’ll just have to work a little bit differently,” he told reporters when asked how he’d live with a Democrat-controlled lower chamber.
The party of a first-term president tends to lose congressional seats in off-year elections. However, a healthy economy favors the incumbent, so Trump may yet defy the historical pattern.
New figures on the eve of the polls confirmed that job growth is soaring and Trump gives himself credit for the “hottest economy on Earth.”
But to the dismay of some Republicans he has often pivoted away from that message in the final week of campaigning to emphasize a hard-line crackdown against undocumented immigrants.
Trump has sent thousands of soldiers to the Mexican border, suggested that migrants who throw stones at law enforcement officers should be shot, and made wild claims about the Democrats planning to turn the country into a crime-and-drugs black hole.
Stirring fear of foreigners and trumpeting American nationalism worked for the real estate billionaire in his 2016 election victory against the Democrats’ establishment candidate Hillary Clinton.
But the angry tone has also turned off swaths of Americans.
Bernie Sanders, the leftist populist who some feel would have had a better chance than Clinton to take on Trump in 2016, lashed out Monday at the president, calling him a “pathological liar.”
“He is a sexist, a racist, a homophobe, a xenophobe and a religious bigot. He is trying to do what we have never seen in the modern history of this country, to do what he is doing right now, to gain votes by trying to divide the American people up based on where we came from,” Sanders said on SiriusXM Progress radio.
Trump’s ultra-loyal white base laps up his colorful style, often cheering and chanting as he makes jaw-dropping insults against opponents and factually erroneous claims.
However, even some Republicans became jittery after a Florida man and ardent Trump supporter was charged with sending homemade bombs to more than a dozen senior Democrats and other high profile opponents of Trump.
Days later, a gunman walked into a Pittsburgh synagogue and shot 11 worshippers dead.
He had allegedly lashed out online against Jews he accused of transporting Central American “invaders” into the United States — in language that echoed Trump’s attacks on impoverished migrants coming through Mexico.

Topics: Donald Trump US United States US elections

Related

0
Middle-East
US Midterm elections could determine US foreign policies in Middle East
0
World
US midterm vote likely to draw historic numbers to the polls

Probe finds glitch in Lion Air’s airspeed indicator

Updated 06 November 2018
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA
0

Probe finds glitch in Lion Air’s airspeed indicator

  • Plane had malfunctioned on previous four flights, investigators say
  • Victims’ families to be taken to crash site on Tuesday, nine days after the incident
Updated 06 November 2018
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA
0

JAKARTA: Investigators tasked with analyzing the data recovered from a crashed Lion Air jet’s “black box” said on Monday that it had faced problems with its airspeed indicator during its previous four flights.
The incident which took place on October 29 resulted in the death of all 189 people on board.
The team from Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) said that they had arrived at the preliminary conclusions after sifting through details of the flight data recorder (FDR), or black box, which was found in the Java Sea, near Karawang, West Java, last week.
“We have started to examine the FDR and will continue to analyze it. We found the plane’s speed indicators was damaged on the previous four flights,” KNKT Chairman, Soerjanto Tjahjono, said during a press conference on Monday.
The KNKT added that the FDR's recordings were 69 hours from 19 flights and the last date of recording was from the date of the crash and corresponded with public data available on flight-tracking websites.
Tjahjono said that the KNKT has asked the United States’ National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Boeing to take the necessary measures to deal with issues with the speed indicator. “It is to prevent a similar accident from happening again especially on the Boeing 737 Max, which has sold more than 200 units around the world,” Tjahjono said.
Anugrah Satria, one of the passengers on the flight from Denpasar to Jakarta on the night before the crash, said that it was obvious that the plane was experiencing some problems as the flight kept getting delayed. “We had to wait inside the aircraft for about 20 minutes with the air conditioner not working. It started to taxi onto the runway but was retracted into a parking mode,” Satria told Arab News.
He added that the seat belt sign was on the for the entire duration of the one and half hour flight.
“There was some unusual noise coming from the engine and I could hear it because I was sitting in the window seat of row 22 near the wings,” he said, adding that the plane’s landing in Jakarta was not smooth either and bounced slightly as the tires touched the runway.
The crashed aircraft was undertaking its JT610 flight from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang, on the island of Bangka off Sumatra, on October 29.
As per reports, the pilots had requested to return to Jakarta, before losing contact with the air traffic controller, 13 minutes after it took off at 6.20am and after it had reached an altitude of 5,400 feet.
A search operation soon found the debris of the plane in the waters off Tanjung Pakis in Karawang, about 70 kilometers east of Jakarta.
At a meeting on Monday, to address the grieving families of the victims, Tjahjono said that the plane did not explode mid-air and was intact when it plunged into the sea, with its engine's turbines running at high speed.
Angry and distraught family members vented their frustration at the authorities for their lack of coordination and failure to provide information, with Muhammad Bambang Sukandar, the father of one of the victims, Pangky Pradana Sukandar, asking Rusdi Kirana, founder of Lion Air who was among the audience, to stand up. Kirana, who is also Indonesia’s ambassador to Malaysia, faced the angry audience, with his head slightly bowed and pressed his palms together without saying a word.
Another relative demanded that a detailed enquiry be conducted in the case which should continue even after the KNKT concludes its investigation or after the airline has compensated victims’ families. “This incident was caused by human error, whoever that is. It was pure negligence,” said another family member.
Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency, Basarnas, said that it had extended the search operations by three days until Wednesday.
Basarnas' chief, Muhammad Syaugi, reassured family members that the agency would continue to look for the remains of the victims. “We are trying the best we can with all we have... we are not giving up. Hopefully with the remaining time we can search until the 10th day,” a visibly emotional Syaugi said, as he choked and struggled to hold back his tears.
The search operation is also looking to retrieve a second black box, which contains the voice cockpit recordings from the cockpit. The Basarnas, on its part, has handed over more than 17 additional body bags to the police’s forensic team, adding to the 138 previously collected from the crash site. The forensic team said it had identified at least 24 victims as of Monday afternoon.

Topics: aviation transport Lion Air Indonesia

Related

0
World
Tearful relatives of Indonesia jet crash victims demand answers
0
World
Families hold mass prayer at sea for Indonesia jet crash victims

Latest updates

Bad weather shuts schools and government in Kuwait
0
Ben Foakes debut leads England revival after bad start in Sri Lanka Test
0
Americans start voting in midterm election verdict on Trump
0
British nurse dies on holiday in Dubai after falling ill on flight
0
Iraq parliament holds off vote on key ministers
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.