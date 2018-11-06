FaceOf: Ahmed bin Fahd Al-Maziad, CEO Saudi General Authority for Culture

Ahmed bin Fahd Al-Maziad has been the CEO of the General Authority for Culture (GAC) since October 2017.

The GAC is a government body with responsibility for literature, film and content, theater, performing arts, music and visual arts.

Before his appointment, Al-Maziad was executive vice president of Saudi-based investment company Tharawat Holding Co. from 2015 to 2017.

Al-Maziad took a bachelor’s degree from the College of Industrial Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukeee in the US and a master’s degree in public administration from King Fahd University for Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran.

He also took a number of executive courses at Columbia University, MIT (the Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Stanford University and Harvard University.

Under Al-Maziad’s leadership, the GAC has signed a memorandum of understanding with King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) to enhance cooperation in various cultural fields.

The MoU covered setting up programs at KAEC with the aim of attracting global expertise to strengthen and empower national local talent.

Al-Mazeed said: “The signing of the memorandum comes from the authority’s keenness to build goal-oriented and fruitful partnerships with KAEC.”