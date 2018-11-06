You are here

FaceOf: Ahmed bin Fahd Al-Maziad, CEO Saudi General Authority for Culture

Ahmed bin Fahd Al-Maziad
Updated 06 November 2018
Arab News
FaceOf: Ahmed bin Fahd Al-Maziad, CEO Saudi General Authority for Culture

  • Al-Maziad was executive vice president of Saudi-based investment company Tharawat Holding Co. from 2015 to 2017
  • Al-Maziad took a bachelor’s degree from the College of Industrial Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukeee in the US
Updated 06 November 2018
Arab News
Ahmed bin Fahd Al-Maziad has been the CEO of the General Authority for Culture (GAC) since October 2017. 

The GAC is a government body with responsibility for literature, film and content, theater, performing arts, music and visual arts. 

Before his appointment, Al-Maziad was executive vice president of Saudi-based investment company Tharawat Holding Co. from 2015 to 2017.

Al-Maziad took a bachelor’s degree from the College of Industrial Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukeee in the US and a master’s degree in public administration from King Fahd University for Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran. 

He also took a number of executive courses at Columbia University, MIT (the Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Stanford University and Harvard University.

Under Al-Maziad’s leadership, the GAC has signed a memorandum of understanding with King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) to enhance cooperation in various cultural fields.

The MoU covered setting up programs at KAEC with the aim of attracting global expertise to strengthen and empower national local talent.

Al-Mazeed said: “The signing of the memorandum comes from the authority’s keenness to build goal-oriented and fruitful partnerships with KAEC.”

Topics: FaceOf

Weather 'code red': Saudi Arabia braced for more thunder and rain

Forecasters predicted more rain on Wednesday. (SPA)
Updated 06 November 2018
Arab News
Weather ‘code red’: Saudi Arabia braced for more thunder and rain

  • Authorities issued a “code red” warning of heavy thunderstorms and dust storms in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia
  • Forecasters expect overnight mist and fog throughout the Kingdom
Updated 06 November 2018
Arab News
ARAB NEWS JEDDAH: Is it wet enough for you? Well it’s about to get even wetter.

As the mopping up continued after torrential rain in Saudi Arabia, weather forecasters warned of more to come on Wednesday.

The General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection (PME) issued a “code red” warning of heavy thunderstorms and dust storms in the eastern region including Hafr Albatin, Alkhafhi and other cities, continuing until Friday.

The PME expects thunder and rain in the Eastern Province, Riyadh, Qassim, Aljouf, Tabuk, and some parts of Hail city in the northwest, with the possibility of snow in elevated areas.  There may also be thunderstorms in Najran, Jazan, Asir, Baha and Makkah region, including the coastal areas, with limited visibility because of dust storms.

Forecasters expect overnight mist and fog throughout the Kingdom, except on the coasts.  

Ten regions have been affected by a series of torrential downpours that began last week. Rain lashed down in Jazan and surrounding areas on Monday, and the PME urged people to avoid valleys and to be wary of surface water.

The Saudi Electricity Company apologized to residents in Rafhaa after power cuts and interruptions to the electricity supply caused by the adverse weather. 

Jeddah Municipality removed 123,000 cubic meters of surface water after heavy rainfall. Water was cleared from more than 400 locations, including 248 main streets and 150 service roads.

In Kuwait, meanwhile, floods and torrential rain closed government offices, schools and the main stock exchange — and cost a government official his job.

The downpour started on Monday night and continued into the early hours of Tuesday. Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah fired roads and transport head Ahmad Al-Hassan after the rain brought parts of the country to a standstill.

Topics: Saudi weather Saudi Arabia

