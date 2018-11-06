You are here

  • Home
  • Cabinet praises inauguration of strategic projects in several Saudi cities
﻿

Cabinet praises inauguration of strategic projects in several Saudi cities

King Salman chairs the Cabinet session at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday. SPA
Updated 06 November 2018
Arab News
0

Cabinet praises inauguration of strategic projects in several Saudi cities

  • Cabinet reiterated Saudi Arabia’s keenness to promote and protect human rights and achieve sustainable development
  • The Cabinet reviewed the latest regional and global developments
Updated 06 November 2018
Arab News
0

The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for inaugurating seven strategic projects in several cities. 

At a meeting chaired by King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, the Cabinet reiterated Saudi Arabia’s keenness to promote and protect human rights and achieve sustainable development.

The Cabinet referred to the Quarterly Budget Performance Report of the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018. 

Compared to the same period in 2017, the report showed a decrease in the budget deficit, improved fiscal discipline, the development of non-oil revenues, and an increase in the efficiency of spending despite greater social expenditure.

The Cabinet reviewed the latest regional and global developments. It also addressed the outcome of the 21st Arab conference on counterterrorism that was held in Tunis, including condemnation of all forms of terrorism and recommendations to further coordinate efforts to counter them.

The Cabinet condemned the shooting of a passenger bus in Egypt’s Minya governorate, and an explosion near the town of Khanaqin in northeast Iraq. 

It pledged Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with Egypt and Iraq against violence, terrorism and extremism.

The Cabinet also expressed its condolences to the families of the victims of an Indonesian passenger plane crash and an Afghan military helicopter crash.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Cabinet welcomes joint Saudi-Turkish Khashoggi probe
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince launches project to build Saudi Arabia’s first nuclear research reactor

Weather ‘code red’: Saudi Arabia braced for more thunder and rain

Forecasters predicted more rain on Wednesday. (SPA)
Updated 06 November 2018
Arab News
0

Weather ‘code red’: Saudi Arabia braced for more thunder and rain

  • Authorities issued a “code red” warning of heavy thunderstorms and dust storms in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia
  • Forecasters expect overnight mist and fog throughout the Kingdom
Updated 06 November 2018
Arab News
0

ARAB NEWS JEDDAH: Is it wet enough for you? Well it’s about to get even wetter.

As the mopping up continued after torrential rain in Saudi Arabia, weather forecasters warned of more to come on Wednesday.

The General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection (PME) issued a “code red” warning of heavy thunderstorms and dust storms in the eastern region including Hafr Albatin, Alkhafhi and other cities, continuing until Friday.

The PME expects thunder and rain in the Eastern Province, Riyadh, Qassim, Aljouf, Tabuk, and some parts of Hail city in the northwest, with the possibility of snow in elevated areas.  There may also be thunderstorms in Najran, Jazan, Asir, Baha and Makkah region, including the coastal areas, with limited visibility because of dust storms.

Forecasters expect overnight mist and fog throughout the Kingdom, except on the coasts.  

Ten regions have been affected by a series of torrential downpours that began last week. Rain lashed down in Jazan and surrounding areas on Monday, and the PME urged people to avoid valleys and to be wary of surface water.

The Saudi Electricity Company apologized to residents in Rafhaa after power cuts and interruptions to the electricity supply caused by the adverse weather. 

Jeddah Municipality removed 123,000 cubic meters of surface water after heavy rainfall. Water was cleared from more than 400 locations, including 248 main streets and 150 service roads.

In Kuwait, meanwhile, floods and torrential rain closed government offices, schools and the main stock exchange — and cost a government official his job.

The downpour started on Monday night and continued into the early hours of Tuesday. Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah fired roads and transport head Ahmad Al-Hassan after the rain brought parts of the country to a standstill.

Topics: Saudi weather Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi weather officials warn of heavy rain across several regions in the Kingdom
0
Saudi Arabia
Schools closed in Jeddah on Sunday as adverse weather conditions affect several western Saudi regions

Latest updates

Indian politician accuses French CEO of ‘hiding truth’ in Rafale deal
0
US exempts Indian-backed port in Iran from sanctions
0
NASA conducts quiet sonic boom tests near Texas Gulf Coast
0
Uganda to vaccinate health workers against Ebola
0
Former Nazi SS camp guard, 94, goes on trial in Germany
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.