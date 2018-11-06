Cabinet praises inauguration of strategic projects in several Saudi cities

The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for inaugurating seven strategic projects in several cities.

At a meeting chaired by King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, the Cabinet reiterated Saudi Arabia’s keenness to promote and protect human rights and achieve sustainable development.

The Cabinet referred to the Quarterly Budget Performance Report of the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018.

Compared to the same period in 2017, the report showed a decrease in the budget deficit, improved fiscal discipline, the development of non-oil revenues, and an increase in the efficiency of spending despite greater social expenditure.

The Cabinet reviewed the latest regional and global developments. It also addressed the outcome of the 21st Arab conference on counterterrorism that was held in Tunis, including condemnation of all forms of terrorism and recommendations to further coordinate efforts to counter them.

The Cabinet condemned the shooting of a passenger bus in Egypt’s Minya governorate, and an explosion near the town of Khanaqin in northeast Iraq.

It pledged Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with Egypt and Iraq against violence, terrorism and extremism.

The Cabinet also expressed its condolences to the families of the victims of an Indonesian passenger plane crash and an Afghan military helicopter crash.