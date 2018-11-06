JEDDAH: The National Housing and Industrial Development and Logistics Program has announced the Kingdom’s first house built using 3-D printing technology.
The program’s aim is to keep abreast of technological progress worldwide in the construction industry, and to promote the adoption of innovative techniques and the Saudization of the industry in the Kingdom.
Located on Housing Ministry land west of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the house was built by Dutch company CyBe, which is one of the leading companies that owns the technology in the world.
It will be accessible for five days to specialists, workers and those interested in the construction sector by appointment via https://housing.sa/3d.
Saudi Housing Minister Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail inspected the house, accompanied by the head of the program, Dr. Abed Al-Sadoon, and the deputy ambassador of the Netherlands to the Kingdom, Masha Pack.
Al-Hogail said: “This experiment gives us an idea about the future of construction in the coming years, and the Kingdom’s role in leveraging modern technologies to achieve prosperity for its citizens.”
He stressed the Kingdom’s keenness to develop Saudis’ abilities and skills so as to give them more job opportunities.
Al-Sadoon thanked the Saudi leadership for bringing the latest construction technologies to the Kingdom.
He stressed its eagerness to develop the local construction industry, and to encourage the private sector to take advantage of state-of-the-art technologies in housing projects.
Pack said the Kingdom’s first house built using 3-D printing technology is a good example for future construction.
A 3-D digital model is built by printing successive layers on top of each other until the final form is complete.
Saudi Arabia announces 1st house built using 3-D printing tech
Saudi Arabia announces 1st house built using 3-D printing tech
- A 3-D digital model is built by printing successive layers on top of each other until the final form is complete
JEDDAH: The National Housing and Industrial Development and Logistics Program has announced the Kingdom’s first house built using 3-D printing technology.
Weather ‘code red’: Saudi Arabia braced for more thunder and rain
- Authorities issued a “code red” warning of heavy thunderstorms and dust storms in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia
- Forecasters expect overnight mist and fog throughout the Kingdom
ARAB NEWS JEDDAH: Is it wet enough for you? Well it’s about to get even wetter.
As the mopping up continued after torrential rain in Saudi Arabia, weather forecasters warned of more to come on Wednesday.
The General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection (PME) issued a “code red” warning of heavy thunderstorms and dust storms in the eastern region including Hafr Albatin, Alkhafhi and other cities, continuing until Friday.
The PME expects thunder and rain in the Eastern Province, Riyadh, Qassim, Aljouf, Tabuk, and some parts of Hail city in the northwest, with the possibility of snow in elevated areas. There may also be thunderstorms in Najran, Jazan, Asir, Baha and Makkah region, including the coastal areas, with limited visibility because of dust storms.
Forecasters expect overnight mist and fog throughout the Kingdom, except on the coasts.
Ten regions have been affected by a series of torrential downpours that began last week. Rain lashed down in Jazan and surrounding areas on Monday, and the PME urged people to avoid valleys and to be wary of surface water.
The Saudi Electricity Company apologized to residents in Rafhaa after power cuts and interruptions to the electricity supply caused by the adverse weather.
Jeddah Municipality removed 123,000 cubic meters of surface water after heavy rainfall. Water was cleared from more than 400 locations, including 248 main streets and 150 service roads.
In Kuwait, meanwhile, floods and torrential rain closed government offices, schools and the main stock exchange — and cost a government official his job.
The downpour started on Monday night and continued into the early hours of Tuesday. Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah fired roads and transport head Ahmad Al-Hassan after the rain brought parts of the country to a standstill.