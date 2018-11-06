JEDDAH: The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), represented by the Sawt Al-Hikma (Voice of Wisdom) Center for Dialogue, Peace and Understanding, will hold a seminar on Thursday in which Saudi Arabia will review its experience in combating terrorism and violent extremism.
OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen said Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has successful experience against those who issue misleading religious edicts and propagate misguided ideas.
The Kingdom has adopted an integrated approach and established specialized centers in this regard, namely the Intellectual Warfare Center, the Global Center for Combating Extremism, and the Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Center for Moderation, Al-Othaimeen added.
Sawt Al-Hikma is carrying out a series of initiatives within a project through which the OIC will highlight members states’ efforts against violent extremism and terrorism committed in the name of Islam, he said. Sawt Al-Hikma is working to unify those efforts, he added.
At the seminar, Saudi Arabia will review its efforts to combat the roots of extremism and terrorism through the Intellectual Warfare Center and the Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Center for Moderation.
The seminar, which will be attended by specialists and delegates from OIC member states, will enable them to learn from the Kingdom’s experience, Al-Othaimeen said.
Organization of Islamic Cooperation seminar to highlight KSA’s success against terror, extremism
Organization of Islamic Cooperation seminar to highlight KSA’s success against terror, extremism
- At the seminar, Saudi Arabia will review its efforts to combat the roots of extremism and terrorism through the Intellectual Warfare Center and the Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Center for Moderation
JEDDAH: The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), represented by the Sawt Al-Hikma (Voice of Wisdom) Center for Dialogue, Peace and Understanding, will hold a seminar on Thursday in which Saudi Arabia will review its experience in combating terrorism and violent extremism.
Weather ‘code red’: Saudi Arabia braced for more thunder and rain
- Authorities issued a “code red” warning of heavy thunderstorms and dust storms in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia
- Forecasters expect overnight mist and fog throughout the Kingdom
ARAB NEWS JEDDAH: Is it wet enough for you? Well it’s about to get even wetter.
As the mopping up continued after torrential rain in Saudi Arabia, weather forecasters warned of more to come on Wednesday.
The General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection (PME) issued a “code red” warning of heavy thunderstorms and dust storms in the eastern region including Hafr Albatin, Alkhafhi and other cities, continuing until Friday.
The PME expects thunder and rain in the Eastern Province, Riyadh, Qassim, Aljouf, Tabuk, and some parts of Hail city in the northwest, with the possibility of snow in elevated areas. There may also be thunderstorms in Najran, Jazan, Asir, Baha and Makkah region, including the coastal areas, with limited visibility because of dust storms.
Forecasters expect overnight mist and fog throughout the Kingdom, except on the coasts.
Ten regions have been affected by a series of torrential downpours that began last week. Rain lashed down in Jazan and surrounding areas on Monday, and the PME urged people to avoid valleys and to be wary of surface water.
The Saudi Electricity Company apologized to residents in Rafhaa after power cuts and interruptions to the electricity supply caused by the adverse weather.
Jeddah Municipality removed 123,000 cubic meters of surface water after heavy rainfall. Water was cleared from more than 400 locations, including 248 main streets and 150 service roads.
In Kuwait, meanwhile, floods and torrential rain closed government offices, schools and the main stock exchange — and cost a government official his job.
The downpour started on Monday night and continued into the early hours of Tuesday. Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah fired roads and transport head Ahmad Al-Hassan after the rain brought parts of the country to a standstill.