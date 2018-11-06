Saudi Railway launches first night rail journey to Al-Jouf
SAR said that the inclusion of Al-Jouf station comes after completion of all stages of the operation, adding Al-Jouf as a fifth and new destination to be included on the passenger line.
According to SAR, passengers will be able to travel by night trains, which contain special night cabins, between Riyadh and Al-Jouf (return), through Hail and Al-Qassim.
Each couchette will fit a maximum of four people, and will have pillows, blankets and Wi-Fi, the SAR added. A team serving passengers will be available throughout the trip.
SAR said that passengers wishing to travel on daily or long-distance trains can book tickets through the company’s website, the special application or through the customer service center.
Weather ‘code red’: Saudi Arabia braced for more thunder and rain
ARAB NEWS JEDDAH: Is it wet enough for you? Well it’s about to get even wetter.
As the mopping up continued after torrential rain in Saudi Arabia, weather forecasters warned of more to come on Wednesday.
The General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection (PME) issued a “code red” warning of heavy thunderstorms and dust storms in the eastern region including Hafr Albatin, Alkhafhi and other cities, continuing until Friday.
The PME expects thunder and rain in the Eastern Province, Riyadh, Qassim, Aljouf, Tabuk, and some parts of Hail city in the northwest, with the possibility of snow in elevated areas. There may also be thunderstorms in Najran, Jazan, Asir, Baha and Makkah region, including the coastal areas, with limited visibility because of dust storms.
Forecasters expect overnight mist and fog throughout the Kingdom, except on the coasts.
Ten regions have been affected by a series of torrential downpours that began last week. Rain lashed down in Jazan and surrounding areas on Monday, and the PME urged people to avoid valleys and to be wary of surface water.
The Saudi Electricity Company apologized to residents in Rafhaa after power cuts and interruptions to the electricity supply caused by the adverse weather.
Jeddah Municipality removed 123,000 cubic meters of surface water after heavy rainfall. Water was cleared from more than 400 locations, including 248 main streets and 150 service roads.
In Kuwait, meanwhile, floods and torrential rain closed government offices, schools and the main stock exchange — and cost a government official his job.
The downpour started on Monday night and continued into the early hours of Tuesday. Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah fired roads and transport head Ahmad Al-Hassan after the rain brought parts of the country to a standstill.