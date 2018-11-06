King Salman Humanitarian Aid Center helps needy families in Syria
- This is part of the center’s humanitarian assistance to people in war-ravaged parts of Syria
KSRelief’s technical team on Tuesday provided sheep, cows and support for feed and veterinary care and vaccinations to 134 beneficiaries in the Syrian governorate of Hama.
The center also distributed 47 tons of food baskets in directorates in Hajjah governorate, Yemen, benefiting 3,828 individuals.
The distribution comes within the framework of humanitarian projects being provided by Saudi Arabia for the Yemeni people, which have so far reached 294 projects.
Also on Tuesday, the center held a graduation ceremony for the first batch of the 7th and 8th phases of the rehabilitation project of child soldiers in Yemen.
The center celebrated the rehabilitation of 27 children psychologically, socially and educationally for one month by psychologists and social workers.
The course is the 11th of the project, which was launched in August 2017, within the center’s plan to rehabilitate 2,000 Yemeni children.
Weather ‘code red’: Saudi Arabia braced for more thunder and rain
- Authorities issued a “code red” warning of heavy thunderstorms and dust storms in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia
- Forecasters expect overnight mist and fog throughout the Kingdom
ARAB NEWS JEDDAH: Is it wet enough for you? Well it’s about to get even wetter.
As the mopping up continued after torrential rain in Saudi Arabia, weather forecasters warned of more to come on Wednesday.
The General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection (PME) issued a “code red” warning of heavy thunderstorms and dust storms in the eastern region including Hafr Albatin, Alkhafhi and other cities, continuing until Friday.
The PME expects thunder and rain in the Eastern Province, Riyadh, Qassim, Aljouf, Tabuk, and some parts of Hail city in the northwest, with the possibility of snow in elevated areas. There may also be thunderstorms in Najran, Jazan, Asir, Baha and Makkah region, including the coastal areas, with limited visibility because of dust storms.
Forecasters expect overnight mist and fog throughout the Kingdom, except on the coasts.
Ten regions have been affected by a series of torrential downpours that began last week. Rain lashed down in Jazan and surrounding areas on Monday, and the PME urged people to avoid valleys and to be wary of surface water.
The Saudi Electricity Company apologized to residents in Rafhaa after power cuts and interruptions to the electricity supply caused by the adverse weather.
Jeddah Municipality removed 123,000 cubic meters of surface water after heavy rainfall. Water was cleared from more than 400 locations, including 248 main streets and 150 service roads.
In Kuwait, meanwhile, floods and torrential rain closed government offices, schools and the main stock exchange — and cost a government official his job.
The downpour started on Monday night and continued into the early hours of Tuesday. Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah fired roads and transport head Ahmad Al-Hassan after the rain brought parts of the country to a standstill.