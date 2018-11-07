Michael Douglas joins dad Kirk with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES: Michael Douglas celebrated his 50th year in showbusiness on Tuesday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame near that of his screen legend father, Kirk Douglas, now 101.
Douglas, 74, best known for his Oscar-winning turn as Gordon Gekko in “Wall Street,” was accompanied by his father — star of 1960 gladiator movie “Spartacus” — his actress wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and “The China Syndrome” co-star Jane Fonda.
“When I first heard Michael was getting a star I thought, ‘What took so long?’ Especially because he has always been ahead of his time,” Fonda said at a ceremony marking the occasion.
Douglas has appeared in more than 60 films and television shows, including 1970s police series “The Streets of San Francisco,” psychological thrillers “Fatal Attraction” and “Basic Instinct,” and more recently the Marvel comic book movie “Ant-Man.”
Fonda, daughter of Henry, said she and Douglas both faced the challenge of being born into Hollywood royalty and trying to find their own way in the same world.
“Both of our fathers were movie legends,” she said. “Can you imagine Michael heading out to go to an audition and Spartacus is sitting at the table?“
Douglas is also a film producer, winning an Oscar for the 1975 film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and producing dozens of independent movies.
“I have been lucky enough to be part of classic Hollywood and new Hollywood,” he said.
He said he was honored to join the more than 2,600 men and women represented on the Walk of Fame: “They are people who passionately cared about what they did and about entertaining people around the world.”
JAKARTA: A cargo of pungent durian fruit led an Indonesian plane to be delayed for an hour after passengers turned their noses up at the funky freight and refused to fly.
Durian is highly popular in Southeast Asia but very divisive. While some consider it the “king of fruits,” likening its creamy texture and intense aroma to blue cheese, detractors consider its odor to be closer to sewage, stale vomit or damp socks.
Passengers booked on a Sriwijaya Air flight from Bengkulu province in Sumatra to Jakarta on Monday complained to staff after smelling the fruit and refused to get on the plane — repulsed by the pungent payload and concerned about the extra weight on board.
The airline admitted it was carrying more than two tons of the whiffy wares but insisted they posed no danger to the flight, adding the smell would dissipate once the aircraft took off.
“Durian is not classified as a hazardous material to be transported on a plane,” Sriwijaya Air official Abdul Rahim told national television station Kompas TV late Tuesday.
He blamed unusually hot weather for the stench.
“We made the necessary precautions, such as putting in pandan leaves and coffee powder to absorb the durian smell,” Rahim said.
Staff decided to unload the fruit after passengers who had boarded the flight decided to get off the plane, which took off an hour later and landed safely in Jakarta.
Bengkulu airport staff said they would review procedures regarding transport of durian to avoid passenger discomfort in the future.