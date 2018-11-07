Goldman Sachs CEO: ‘Very distressing’ that former bankers ‘broke the law’ in 1MDB case

SINGAPORE: Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon said on Wednesday it was “very distressing” that two former employees “blatantly broke the law” in their dealings with Malaysian state fund 1MDB.
US prosecutors filed criminal charges against the two former Goldman bankers and a Malaysian financier over the alleged theft of billions of dollars from the fund.
“It is obviously very distressing to see two former Goldman Sachs employees went so blatantly around our policies and so blatantly broke the law,” Solomon said in an interview with Bloomberg TV in Singapore.
“I feel horrible about the fact that people who worked at Goldman Sachs, and it doesn’t matter if it’s a partner or it’s an entry level employee, would go around our policies and break the law,” Solomon said.
Boeing to issue safety advice on 737 MAX after Indonesia crash
- The crash of a Lion Air 737 killed 189 people last week
- Indonesian investigators said this week the plane had an air-speed indicator problem
The planemaker said local aviation officials believed pilots may have been given wrong information by the plane’s automated systems before the fatal crash.
“The Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee has indicated that Lion Air flight 610 experienced erroneous input from one of its AOA (Angle of Attack) sensors,” the warning said.
“Boeing issued an Operations Manual Bulletin (OMB) directing operators to existing flight crew procedures to address circumstances where there is erroneous input from an AOA sensor.”
An AOA sensor provides data about the angle at which wind is passing over the wings and tells pilots how much lift a plane is getting.
Lion Air JT610 plunged into the Java Sea less than half an hour after taking off from Jakarta on a routine flight to Pangkal Pinang city. There were no survivors.
Search teams have filled some 186 body bags with remains found after the devastating crash, but only 44 victims have been identified so far.
Divers have recovered one of the two “black boxes” — the flight data recorder — but are still searching for the cockpit voice recorder, in the hope it will shed more light on the cause of the disaster.
Indonesian investigators said this week the plane had an air-speed indicator problem on the doomed flight and on three previous journeys.