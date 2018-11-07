You are here

Priyanka Chopra flaunts feathered Lebanese look in Amsterdam

Priyanka Chopra took her international bachelorette festivities to the streets of Amsterdam this week. (AFP)
Updated 07 November 2018
Arab News
Updated 07 November 2018
Arab News

Updated 07 November 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is on a wedding world tour and is pulling out all the stops when it comes to her fashion choices.

The bride-to-be, who is set to marry US pop star Nick Jonas, took her international bachelorette festivities to the streets of Amsterdam this week, after a much-reported-on bridal shower in New York.

In Amsterdam, she chose to wear a feathered minidress by Lebanese designer Georges Chakra, straight from his Spring 2018 haute couture collection.

The delicate dress was encrusted with crystals and sequins and featured a feathered cape.

Chopra took to Instagram and posted a series of photos in which she poses in the ethereal dress, which she paired with white Christian Louboutin heels and a white faux fur coat.

“Featherweight champion of the world,” she captioned one of the photos.

“Artist and gorgeous bride-to-be @priyankachopra celebrated her bachelorette weekend in Amsterdam wearing a white, long-sleeved beaded cocktail dress with feather detailing and long-sleeved feather duster from the Georges Chakra couture 2018 collection!” the fashion house captioned a reposted version of one of the photos on its Instagram account.

The 36-year-old partied with her friends and family, including “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Chopra’s future brother-in-law, Joe Jonas.

The bridal party took to the streets of Amsterdam wearing red-and-white ensembles, while Chopra stood out in her flamboyant feathered look.

The stint in Amsterdam followed Chopra’s intimate bridal shower held at Tiffany’s Blue Box Café in New York on Sunday.

The star wore a fitted gown by Marchesa with ostrich-feather detailing and nude Christian Louboutin heels.

Guests at the party included Kevin Jonas, TV show host Kelly Ripa and actor Lupita Nyong’o.

Chopra and Jonas have not announced the date of their nuptials, but according to reports the happy couple will say “I do” in India at the end of November.

The couple celebrated their engagement in Chopra’s home country with a bash in Mumbai in August.

Saudi princess’ trunk show lights up restaurant with inspiring fashion

Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud, founder of Global Fashion House, said the event was more successful than she expected. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Updated 07 November 2018
NOOR NUGALI
Saudi princess’ trunk show lights up restaurant with inspiring fashion

  • Emerging Saudi designers have the potential to be recognized worldwide, say experts
  • I want aspiring or emerging designers to come out and show what they really are, says Princess Noura
Updated 07 November 2018
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: Nozomi, a high-end Japanese restaurant in Riyadh, was turned into a mini runway, complete with models, emerging and well-known local and international fashion designers, when the founder of the Saudi fashion community, Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud, held a private trunk show on Monday. 

The participating designers showcased their latest fashion at Nozomi in a private and exclusive show. The princess, who is also the founder of Global Fashion House, and whose vision is to enable Saudi designers to emerge, aims to support them and on Monday had their work displayed.

With background music playing loud and sushi and fancy drinks being served, the five emerging local designers opened the show. Shams hit the runway first with her designs. The one that stood out was a floor-length black chiffon dress that was short at the front and hit the floor with a meter-long train in the back, buckled securely by a red chiffon belt with a large flower at the back.

Khawla Al-Harbi was second, with eclectic designs, and each one different. Her first design was white pants also supporting a top with a train and massive earrings and hold boots. Her designs were dominantly white, the last a long dress adorned in large silver fish scales. 

Mashael Al-Nassar’s designs were a unique blend of see-through fabrics, which was very modern and elegant. Ashwag Al-Mutairi’s collection featured white high-waisted pants and a sequined black top.

Saja Yousef stood out with her all-white attire collection. The first was an ankle-length white dress and jacket which was the same color and length of the dress. But she has designed not only clothes but also bags, which the models showcased during the event. The invitees were impressed by the emerging Saudi designers. One exclaimed that they had the potential to be recognized worldwide, with a little more work and experience. 

Even at an all-female event, the guests were immaculately dressed, wearing exquisite abayas of different colors and designs. It was a fashion trunk show, after all. But most notable was an abaya by designer Nouf G, who was draped in a red Shomakh (red Saudi head cloth) abaya, with the other half of a light grey tribal design. “Each one of my abayas has a story. A unique story. I make one of each design only,” Nouf G said.

After the top Saudi emerging designers finished, the Saudi favorites took over, with names such as Lum by Lama Taher, RE:UNITE, Hindamme and Mashael Al-Rajhi. Each of the designers had a unique and signature look. 

The Lum ball gowns were the essence of sophistication and femininity. RE: UNITE by Noora Al-Harthi was trendy and stylish. Hindamme by Mohammed Khoja featured the famous bomber jackets and cool attire galore. Al-Rajhi was a unique blend of tribal, color and artistic designs.  The night concluded with fashion international stars Lama Askari and Tony Miranda. 

Askari spoke to Arab News about the inspiration behind her beautiful pastel gowns: “The inspiration behind the collection was the butterfly effect, the transformation from the caterpillar to the butterfly. Most of the colors I used had two to three combinations, even in the embroideries. Because butterflies inspired me, I tried to stick to the color scheme I found in real butterflies.”

Princess Noura ended the night energetically as she said: “The attendance was more than we expected. We were getting last-minute calls to attend (the show was private and by invitation only). Everyone was so positive, in a good mood and very proud to show their work.

“I am proud of these Saudi designers. Everyone was so stunned by their work. It was exciting and hectic.” After the show, many of the attendees asked to meet the emerging local designers to buy their designs.

Asked which of the emerging designers was her favorite, the princess said: “Each one of them has their own style. Whatever is inside them came out today, I saw it.

“The event was better than I expected. I want aspiring or emerging designers to come out and show what they really are.”

