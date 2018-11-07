You are here

Danes arrest 3 Iranian activists accused of praising attack

Police says praising terror attack violates Danish laws. (File/AFP)
  • All three are members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz that Tehran has blamed for the deadly attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz
  • The arrested activists could face fines or up to two years in prison
COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Danish police say three members of an Iranian opposition group have been arrested on suspicion of having praised those behind a Sept. 22 terror attack in Iran that killed at least 25 people.
Police spokesman Bjoerke Kierkegaard says that violates Danish laws and they could face fines or up to two years in prison.
Kierkegaard said Wednesday that all three are members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA) that Tehran has blamed for the deadly attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz. However, ASMLA has condemned the violence and says it was not involved.
Danish authorities have said that a police operation last month that briefly cut off Copenhagen from the rest of Denmark stemmed from an alleged Iranian plot to kill an ASMLA activist.

Topics: Iran Denmark

US Syria envoy says US to contest Iran activities in region

US Syria envoy says US to contest Iran activities in region

  • Jeffrey said the Trump administration is now focusing on putting financial pressure on Iran
  • Iran enjoys influence in several countries in the region where it backs well-armed militias
BEIRUT: The US envoy to Syria says Washington will focus on pressuring Iran financially and contesting its activities in Syria, Iraq and Yemen where the Persian nation enjoys wide influence.
Ambassador James Jeffrey told a group of journalists via a telephone conference Wednesday that Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that President Donald Trump pulled America out of in May had a bad effect on Iran’s behavior that “accelerated its activities.”
Iran enjoys influence in several countries in the region where it backs well-armed militias.
Jeffrey said the Trump administration is now focusing on putting financial pressure on Iran and “secondly contesting more actively Iran’s activities particularly in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.”
Washington this week imposed a new list of sanctions against Iran’s vital oil exports, banking and transport industries.
Topics: Syria Iran US

