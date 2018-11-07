COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Danish police say three members of an Iranian opposition group have been arrested on suspicion of having praised those behind a Sept. 22 terror attack in Iran that killed at least 25 people.
Police spokesman Bjoerke Kierkegaard says that violates Danish laws and they could face fines or up to two years in prison.
Kierkegaard said Wednesday that all three are members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA) that Tehran has blamed for the deadly attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz. However, ASMLA has condemned the violence and says it was not involved.
Danish authorities have said that a police operation last month that briefly cut off Copenhagen from the rest of Denmark stemmed from an alleged Iranian plot to kill an ASMLA activist.
Danes arrest 3 Iranian activists accused of praising attack
US Syria envoy says US to contest Iran activities in region
- Jeffrey said the Trump administration is now focusing on putting financial pressure on Iran
- Iran enjoys influence in several countries in the region where it backs well-armed militias
Ambassador James Jeffrey told a group of journalists via a telephone conference Wednesday that Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that President Donald Trump pulled America out of in May had a bad effect on Iran’s behavior that “accelerated its activities.”
Iran enjoys influence in several countries in the region where it backs well-armed militias.
Jeffrey said the Trump administration is now focusing on putting financial pressure on Iran and “secondly contesting more actively Iran’s activities particularly in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.”
Washington this week imposed a new list of sanctions against Iran’s vital oil exports, banking and transport industries.