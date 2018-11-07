Superbugs to ‘kill millions’ by 2050 unless countries act

PARIS: Millions of people in Europe, North America and Australia will die from superbug infections unless countries prioritize fighting the growing threat posed by bacteria immune to most known drugs, experts predicted Wednesday.
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warned of “disastrous consequences” for public health care and spending unless basic hospital hygiene is boosted and unnecessary antibiotic use slashed.
Drug-resistant bacteria killed more than 33,000 people in Europe in 2015, according to new research published separately this week.
In a landmark report, the OECD said 2.4 million people could die from superbugs by 2050 and said the cost of treating such infections would balloon to an average of $3.5 billion a year in each country included in its analysis.
Michele Cecchini, lead on public health at the OECD, said that countries were already spending an average of 10 percent of their health care budgets on treating antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) bugs.
“AMR costs more than the flu, more than HIV, more than tuberculosis. And it will cost even more if countries don’t put into place actions to tackle this problem,” he said.
As humans consume ever more antibiotics — either through prescriptions or agriculture and livestock products given medicines to stave off infection — strains of bacteria are developing that resist the effects of drugs designed to kill them.
In low and middle-income countries, resistance is already high: in Indonesia Brazil and Russia up to 60 percent of bacterial infections are already resistant to at least one antibiotic.
And the growth of AMR infections is predicted to be between four and seven times faster by 2030 than currently.
“Such high resistance rates in health care systems, which are already weakened by constrained budgets, will create the conditions for an enormous death toll that will be mainly borne by newborns, very young children and the elderly,” the report said.
“Even small cuts in the kitchen, minor surgery or diseases like pneumonia could become life-threatening.”
Perhaps more worrying is the prediction made by the OECD that resistance to so-called 2nd- and 3rd-line antibiotics — break-glass-in-case-of-emergency infection treatments — will balloon by 70 percent by 2030.
“These are antibiotics that as far as possible we don’t want to use because we want these as back up,” Cecchini said.
“Essentially, we are using more when we should use less and we are running out of our best options in case of emergency.”
The group, which advises the World Health Organization on public health initiatives, said the only way to avert disaster was to implement immediate, sector-wide changes in behavior.
The report called on health care professionals to ensure better universal hygiene standards in hospitals and clinics by insisting all staff wash their hands and conform to stricter safety regimes.
It also suggested resistance could be fought with better and quicker testing to determine if an infection is viral — meaning antibiotics are useless — or bacterial.
New swab tests can give a result in a matter of minutes, and Cecchini also put forward the idea of “delayed prescriptions” to dent antibiotic overuse by making patients wait three days before picking up their antibiotics — roughly the time it takes for a viral infection to run its course.
In trials of the technique, two thirds of patients given delayed prescriptions for antibiotics never collected their medicine.
The OECD said such changes would cost as little as $2 per person per year and would save millions of lives and billions of dollars by mid-century.
“They would decrease burden of AMR in these countries by 75 percent,” said Cecchini. “It would pay for itself in a few months and would produce substantial savings.”
Superbugs to ‘kill millions’ by 2050 unless countries act
Superbugs to ‘kill millions’ by 2050 unless countries act
- Drug-resistant bacteria killed more than 33,000 people in Europe in 2015
- Strains of bacteria are developing that resist the effects of drugs designed to kill them
PARIS: Millions of people in Europe, North America and Australia will die from superbug infections unless countries prioritize fighting the growing threat posed by bacteria immune to most known drugs, experts predicted Wednesday.
Skin cancer deaths rates soar, mostly for men: study
- In Australia, for example, nearly six of every 100,000 men succumbed to the disease in 2013-15
- Other countries where female mortality from the disease went down over the same period are Austria (nine percent), the Czech Republic (16 percent), and Israel (23 percent). In several other nations — Romania, Sweden and Britain — there were slight increas
PARIS: Skin cancer deaths among men have soared in wealthy nations since 1985, with mortality rates among women rising more slowly or even declining, researchers told a medical conference in Glasgow Sunday.
Reasons for the discrepancy between sexes are unclear but evidence suggests men are “less likely to protect themselves from the sun” or heed public health warnings, lead researcher Dorothy Yang, a doctor at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust in London, told AFP.
More than 90 percent of melanoma cancers are caused by skin cell damage from exposure to the sun or other sources of ultraviolet (UV) radiation such as tanning beds, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
In eight of 18 countries examined, men’s skin cancer death rates increased over three decades by at least 50 percent.
In two nations — Ireland and Croatia — it roughly doubled.
Also seeing a sharp jump were Spain and Britain (70 percent), The Netherlands (60 percent), as well as France and Belgium (50 percent).
In the United States, which was not included in the study, male melanoma mortality went up by about 25 percent, according to CDC statistics.
But the nations with the biggest rise in skin cancer deaths were often not with the most elevated mortality rates, the new research showed.
In Australia, for example, nearly six of every 100,000 men succumbed to the disease in 2013-15. That is twice the second highest death rate (Finland), but only a 10 percent increase compared to 30 years earlier.
“Australia has been an early implementer of public health media campaigns since the 1970s to promote ‘sun-smart’ behavior,” Yang told AFP by phone before presenting her data at the 2018 UK National Cancer Research Institute Conference.
While debate continues as to how much of Australia’s record skin cancer rate stems from depletion of UV-filtering ozone in the stratosphere, 30 years of public health campaigns have no doubt made Australians acutely aware of the dangers.
The so-called “ozone hole” was especially big over Australia when the efforts kicked off.
Skin cancer deaths among women in 1985 in Australia occurred at half the rate as for men, and declined by 10 percent over the next 30 years, Yang and three colleagues reported.
Other countries where female mortality from the disease went down over the same period are Austria (nine percent), the Czech Republic (16 percent), and Israel (23 percent). In several other nations — Romania, Sweden and Britain — there were slight increases.
In some other sun-loving nations, however, women saw at least as sharp a jump from 1985 to 2015 in death rates as men: The Netherlands (58 percent), Ireland (49 percent), Belgium (67 percent) and Spain (74 percent).
Japan has by far the lowest melanoma mortality, for both men and women, at 0.24 and 0.18 per 100,000, respectively.
Scientists are investigating whether biological or genetic factors might also play a role in skin cancer, but findings so far are inconclusive, Yang said.