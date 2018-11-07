Egypt court sentences 8 to death for attacking troops

You are here

The court in Ismailia issued life sentences Wednesday to 32 defendants and sentenced another two to 15 years in prison on terror-related charges. (Reuters)
CAIRO: An Egyptian military court has sentenced eight men to death in absentia for their alleged involvement in deadly militant attacks on troops.
The court in Ismailia issued life sentences Wednesday to 32 defendants and sentenced another two to 15 years in prison on terror-related charges linked to the killing of at least 14 soldiers.
The court acquitted another two defendants.
Military prosecutors had accused the defendants of belonging to the Daesh group and plotting attacks against security forces.
The verdict can be appealed. Under Egyptian law, anyone convicted in absentia is granted a retrial once apprehended.
Egypt has been battling Daesh militants in the Sinai Peninsula since 2014. The extremist group has carried out attacks across the country, mainly targeting security forces and minority Christians.

