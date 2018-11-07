You are here

﻿

Forum sees no instant cure for US-China trade war after mid-term elections

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. (AFP)
Updated 07 November 2018
Frank Kane
SINGAPORE: American business leaders do not think the US midterm elections will significantly affect what yhey have identified as the number one issue — the trade war between America and China — at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.
Gary Cohn, former Goldman Sachs banker and chief economic adviser to President Trump, said: “I wish I could sit here and say that after the mid-term elections the White House will understand that they want to solve the trade issue, but I do not think there is an instant cure. I think the Chinese want to solve the trade issue.”
David Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group investment firm, said it was unlikely that “Trump will now seek some resolution of the China trade skirmish.”
But he added that fact the House of Representatives and the State are now controlled by different parties was not necessarily a bad thing for business.
“The US economy has done pretty well in recent times, over the past 30 years or so, when the Congress has been split in control, so you should not assume he economy will go south.
“When you have Houses controlled by different parties they have to compromise to some extent to get anything done, and this tends to be positive,” he added.
Michael Bloomberg the founder of the information and media group who financially back the Democrats against Trump’s Republicans in some key states, said that the “chaos” In Washington would continue after the mid term elections.
“There will probably be more investigations but no progress. I’m a cynic. It’s all done for show by this administration. Fo example, on the North American Free Trade Agreement, we got tough with the Canadians and with the Mexicans, and thence just renamed NAFTA. Everything is a soundbite, it’s all done for the TV cameras,” he said.
There was speculation at the forum that Bloomberg might announce he was seeking the Democratic nomination for the presidential election of 2020, but there was no public statement from him.
One Bloomberg insider said that the narrowness of the mid-term result — with the Republicans actually increasing their Senate majority despite losing the House, might have persuaded Bloomberg to back off a presidential bid.

Singapore not a model for post-Brexit Britain, forum told

SINGAPORE: Singapore is not an appropriate model for the UK as it seeks to find a post-Brexit economic path, according to the prime minister of the Southeast Asian island state.
Lee Hsien Loong told the Bloomberg New Economy Forum that Britain “would have to find a different way to prosper having made the decision to leave the European Union.” Some UK politicians have argued that a Singapore-type model — a small trading hub unaligned to major power blocs — would be a possible economic template for the UK, which voted two years ago to leave the EU and is currently negotiating the terms of its exit.
“Maybe if you look at Singapore, you might think you have some ideas that you can use, we hope so. But I don’t think you can take one society’s solution and just plonk it on a different society.”
Singapore left the Malaysian Federation soon after it got independence from the UK in the 1960s, but became a major trading and financial hub in Southeast Asia.
But such a role for Britain would require big sacrifices of the UK’s developed system of state benefit, Long argued.
“Britain has developed a system of state welfare, a government role where the state accounts for 45 percent of the gross domestic product. The Singapore government accounts for maybe 17 percent of the GDP. So to be like Singapore, are you going to give up two thirds of your government spending, state pensions and national health?” Loong asked.
Singapore has no immediate plans for a closer relationship with post-Brexit UK, he added.
Global trading relationships have been the main theme of the two-day forum. Hank Paulson, former US treasury secretary and one of the co-chairs of the event, said that there was the risk of an: “economic iron curtain” coming between the US and China if they could not find a way to resolve their economic differences, which have threatened to erupt into a full-blown trade war over US imports from the Asian economic giant.
“The prospect of an economic iron curtain that throws up new walls on each side and unmakes the global economy, as we have known it, is very real,” Paulson told the forum.
Pauson said that President Trump should consider rejoining the Trans Pacific Partrnership, the trading alliance from which he withdrew soon after entering the White House, in order to influence Beijing economic policy.
Even if the US and China reached a deal on the commercial dispute between them, there was still the risk of a major confrontation between them due to differing geo-strategic interests, he said.
But he added that China was not a real enemy of the US. “China does not pose an existential threat to American civilization,” he said.

