Saudi shipper Bahri targets acquisitions in Asia, Middle East

Saudi Arabia's Bahri, the world's largest owner of very large crude carriers, is seeking acquisitions in Asia and the Middle East. (Reuters)
Updated 07 November 2018
Reuters
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Bahri is targeting acquisitions in Asia and the Middle East as the exclusive oil shipper for state energy giant Saudi Aramco seeks to expand its reach, the chief executive said on Wednesday.
Bahri is the world’s largest owner and operator of very large crude carriers (VLCCs). Saudi sovereign wealth fund the Public Investment Fund (PIF) owns 22 percent of the company and Aramco has a 20 percent stake.
“We are looking at multiple acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia worth tens of millions of dollars,” Bahri CEO Abdullah Aldubaikhi told Reuters.
“We want to tap into a new area related to the maritime sector by acquiring companies offering services that are not currently available within Bahri’s portfolio,” he said, without specifying what services would be added.
The company aimed to buy a listed firm in Asia in a deal that would probably be completed in the third quarter of 2019, he said, without elaborating.
Bahri transports Saudi Aramco’s VLCC cargoes on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, making it the world’s busiest oil shipper.
It transports crude oil, chemicals and dry bulk. It also offers ship management services. In 2014 it merged with the former shipping arm of Aramco, Vela Marine International.
Acquisitions in the pipeline will be financed from the company’s own funds and banking finance, Aldubaikhi said.
The company, which has 45 VLCCs, plans to add 15 more to its fleet through a $1.5 billion investment fund it launched in 2017 with Arab Petroleum Investments Corp. (APICORP).
The APICORP Bahri Oil Shipping Fund (ABOSF) will raise $1.5 billion in three stages raising $500 million each time. APICORP will contribute 85 percent of the funds and Bahri the rest.
The first $500 million phase would be raised in the first quarter of 2019 and the second tranche would probably be completed in the second quarter of 2020, Aldubaikhi said.
Bahri reported a 34.4 percent increase in third quarter net profit to SR81.3 million ($22.7 million) after zakat and tax, versus SR60.5 million a year earlier.
“We are expanding and growing, and although the shipping industry is cyclical, I think it has bottomed out in 2018,” Aldubaikhi said. “The cycle of the shipping industry in 2019 will improve, and the years 2020 and 2021 will be the golden years for this industry.”

ZHUHAI: At China’s biggest air show, a top Boeing executive voiced hope that the US and China would resume trade talks. He has reason to worry: The US aerospace giant could fly into turbulence in a protracted commercial conflict.
While Boeing has so far escaped the rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs, analysts say it is at risk of being the next victim if the trade war escalates, which would benefit its European rival Airbus.
Tariffs would bite deep for the Chicago-based company as China — the world’s second biggest aircraft market — represents one fifth of its global orders.
At Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai, the president of Boeing China, John Bruns, said that the company was “confident” that dialogue will resume between US and Chinese negotiators.
“A healthy airspace industry is in the best interests of both countries,” Bruns said at a news conference on Tuesday on the sidelines of the exhibition, where companies are showing off their latest planes, helicopters and drones this week.
While Boeing’s large planes have avoided tariffs, China has other ways to hurt the company, just as it battles Airbus for bigger shares of the massive market.
“The retaliation would mainly be in the form of canceled orders with a redistribution to Airbus, perhaps as much as 30-40 percent of the existing order book,” said Vinay Bhaskara, a senior business analyst for Airways Magazine.
“At the current moment, I give perhaps a 25 percent chance of this scenario where China cancels Boeing orders wholesale,” Bhaskara told AFP.
The trade war comes at a particularly awkward time for Boeing, which announced last year it had won a major contract worth about $38 billion to sell 300 aircraft to China.

 

In a worrisome signal, China’s Xiamen Airlines — a company that has bought exclusively from Boeing for three decades — is in talks with Airbus, according to Bloomberg News.
“This could be very good news for Airbus. It might just allow them to get to their rumored goal of 70 single aisle (A320) jets per month,?” said Richard Aboulafia, an aviation industry analyst at US consultancy Teal Group.
China is expected to surpass the US as the world’s biggest aircraft market in the mid-2020s, according to the International Air Transport Association. Boeing delivered 202 aircraft in China last year, beating Airbus, which sold 176.
Despite his rival’s potential woes, the head of Airbus China, Xu Gang, was also worried by the prospects of more tariffs. “I think nobody will be the winner of this kind of trade war,” Xu said, adding that his company welcomes dialogue between the US and Chinese governments.
“The trade war damages the trade relationship, which also damages a lot of commercial expectations of many private companies, and this will cost a lot of employment” and hurt salaries of the middle-class. This, of course, will have a negative impact on the aviation growth.”
Airbus would not necessarily have much to celebrate if China dropped Boeing orders.
“Airbus’ order book is backlogged for several years, so it doesn’t stand to gain from any challenges which Boeing may face,” said John Strickland, aviation analyst and director of JLS Consulting in London.

FACTOID

China is expected to surpass the US as the world’s biggest aircraft market in the mid-2020s, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Topics: China Boeing

