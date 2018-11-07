You are here

  • Home
  • Facing new sanctions, Iranians vent anger at rich and powerful
﻿

Facing new sanctions, Iranians vent anger at rich and powerful

A man changes US dollars for Iranian rials. (AFP)
Updated 07 November 2018
Reuters
0

Facing new sanctions, Iranians vent anger at rich and powerful

  • Clerics, officials and their children singled out
  • Courts established to try financial crimes
Updated 07 November 2018
Reuters
0

GENEVA: More Iranians are using social media to vent anger at what they see as the corruption and extravagance of a privileged few, while the majority struggles to get by in an economy facing tighter US sanctions.
The country has been hit by a wave of protests during the last year, some of them violent, but as economic pressures rise, people are increasingly pointing fingers at the rich and powerful, including clerics, diplomats, officials and their families.
One person channelling that resentment is Seyed Mahdi Sadrossadati, a relatively obscure cleric who has amassed 256,000 followers on his Instagram account with a series of scathing posts aimed at children of the elite.
In one recent post, he blasted the “luxury life” of a Revolutionary Guards commander and his son, who posted a selfie online in front of a tiger lying on the balcony of a mansion.
Openly criticizing a well-known member of the powerful military unit that answers to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is in itself an unusual act of defiance.
“A house tiger? What’s going on?” Sadrossadati wrote. “And this from a 25-year-old youth who could not gain such wealth. People are having serious difficulty getting diapers for their child.”
The Iranian rial currency has hit 149,000 to the US dollar on the black market used for most transactions, down from around 43,000 at the start of 2018, as US President Donald Trump vowed to pull out of the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers aimed at curbing its nuclear program.
That has sent living costs sharply higher and made imports less accessible, while the threat of financial punishment from the US has prompted many foreign companies to pull out of Iran or stay away.
The situation could get worse, as additional sanctions come into force this week.
Wary of growing frustration over the relative wealth of a few among the population of 81 million, Khamenei has approved the establishment of special courts focused on financial crimes.
The courts have handed out at least seven death sentences since they were set up in August, and some of the trials have been broadcast live on television.
Among those sentenced to death was Vahid Mazloumin, dubbed the “sultan of coins” by local media, a trader accused of manipulating the currency market and who was allegedly caught with two tons of gold coins, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA).
The tough sentences have not been enough to quell frustration, however, with high profile officials and clerics in the firing line.
“Because the economic situation is deteriorating, people are looking for someone to blame and in this way get revenge from the leaders and officials of the country,” said Saeed Leylaz, a Tehran-based economist and political analyst.
Washington is likely to welcome signs of pressure on Iran’s political and religious establishment, as it hopes that by squeezing the economy it can force Tehran to curb its nuclear program and row back on military and political expansion in the Middle East.
Public anger among Iranians has been building for some time.
Demonstrations over economic hardships began late last year, spreading to more than 80 cities and towns and resulting in at least 25 deaths.
In addition to his written contributions, Sadrossadati has posted videos of debates between himself and some of those he has criticized.
In one, he confronted Mehdi Mazaheri, the son of a former central bank governor who was criticized online after a photograph appeared showing him wearing a large gold watch.
In a heated exchange, Sadrossadati shouted: “How did you get rich? How much money did you start out with and how much money do you have now? How many loans have you taken?“
Mazaheri, barely able to get in a reply, said he would be willing to share documents about his finances.
Children of more than a dozen other officials have been criticized online and are often referred to as “aghazadeh” — literally “noble-born” in Farsi but also a derogatory term used to describe their perceived extravagance.
High-profile clerics have also been targeted.
Mohammad Naghi Lotfi, who held the prestigious position of leading Friday prayers at a mosque in Ilam, west Iran, resigned in October after he was criticized on social media for being photographed stepping out of a luxury sports utility vehicle.
Facebook posts labelled Lotfi a hypocrite for highlighting ways that ordinary Iranians could get through the economic crisis during his speeches. The outcry was a major factor in his decision to resign from a post he had held for 18 years.
“The hype that was presented against me in this position ... made me resign, lest in the creation of this hype the position of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution be damaged,” Lotfi told state media after stepping down.
“The issue of the vehicle ... was all lies that they created in cyberspace,” he added.
He was one of at least four clerics in charge of Friday prayers who have resigned in the last year after being accused on social media of profligacy or financial impropriety.

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil prices dip amid well-supplied market, Iran sanction waivers
0
Middle-East
Iranians fear more hardships as US sanctions begin to bite

Boeing braces for trade war headwinds in China

Updated 37 min 50 sec ago
AFP
0

Boeing braces for trade war headwinds in China

  • While Boeing has so far escaped the rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs, analysts say it is at risk of being the next victim if the trade war escalates
  • Tariffs would bite deep for the Chicago-based company as China — the world’s second biggest aircraft market — represents one fifth of its global orders
Updated 37 min 50 sec ago
AFP
0

ZHUHAI: At China’s biggest air show, a top Boeing executive voiced hope that the US and China would resume trade talks. He has reason to worry: The US aerospace giant could fly into turbulence in a protracted commercial conflict.
While Boeing has so far escaped the rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs, analysts say it is at risk of being the next victim if the trade war escalates, which would benefit its European rival Airbus.
Tariffs would bite deep for the Chicago-based company as China — the world’s second biggest aircraft market — represents one fifth of its global orders.
At Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai, the president of Boeing China, John Bruns, said that the company was “confident” that dialogue will resume between US and Chinese negotiators.
“A healthy airspace industry is in the best interests of both countries,” Bruns said at a news conference on Tuesday on the sidelines of the exhibition, where companies are showing off their latest planes, helicopters and drones this week.
While Boeing’s large planes have avoided tariffs, China has other ways to hurt the company, just as it battles Airbus for bigger shares of the massive market.
“The retaliation would mainly be in the form of canceled orders with a redistribution to Airbus, perhaps as much as 30-40 percent of the existing order book,” said Vinay Bhaskara, a senior business analyst for Airways Magazine.
“At the current moment, I give perhaps a 25 percent chance of this scenario where China cancels Boeing orders wholesale,” Bhaskara told AFP.
The trade war comes at a particularly awkward time for Boeing, which announced last year it had won a major contract worth about $38 billion to sell 300 aircraft to China.

 

In a worrisome signal, China’s Xiamen Airlines — a company that has bought exclusively from Boeing for three decades — is in talks with Airbus, according to Bloomberg News.
“This could be very good news for Airbus. It might just allow them to get to their rumored goal of 70 single aisle (A320) jets per month,?” said Richard Aboulafia, an aviation industry analyst at US consultancy Teal Group.
China is expected to surpass the US as the world’s biggest aircraft market in the mid-2020s, according to the International Air Transport Association. Boeing delivered 202 aircraft in China last year, beating Airbus, which sold 176.
Despite his rival’s potential woes, the head of Airbus China, Xu Gang, was also worried by the prospects of more tariffs. “I think nobody will be the winner of this kind of trade war,” Xu said, adding that his company welcomes dialogue between the US and Chinese governments.
“The trade war damages the trade relationship, which also damages a lot of commercial expectations of many private companies, and this will cost a lot of employment” and hurt salaries of the middle-class. This, of course, will have a negative impact on the aviation growth.”
Airbus would not necessarily have much to celebrate if China dropped Boeing orders.
“Airbus’ order book is backlogged for several years, so it doesn’t stand to gain from any challenges which Boeing may face,” said John Strickland, aviation analyst and director of JLS Consulting in London.

FACTOID

China is expected to surpass the US as the world’s biggest aircraft market in the mid-2020s, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Topics: China Boeing

Related

0
Business & Economy
Boeing to issue safety advice on 737 MAX after Indonesia crash
0
Business & Economy
Boeing opens first European plant, picking UK despite Brexit

Latest updates

Pull your forces out of Syria, US envoy tells Tehran
0
How Saudi Arabia is moving towards a green economy
0
Boeing braces for trade war headwinds in China
0
Yemen’s Hadi appoints new defense minister
0
Tough line on Iran to continue as Trump hails ‘great win’ in election
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.