You are here

  • Home
  • Singapore not a model for post-Brexit Britain, forum told
﻿

Singapore not a model for post-Brexit Britain, forum told

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London in a week dominated by Brexit negotiations. (AFP)
Updated 43 sec ago
Frank Kane
0

Singapore not a model for post-Brexit Britain, forum told

  • Trade relationships dominate discussions at Singapore forum
  • Singapore has no immediate plans for closer ties with Britain
Updated 43 sec ago
Frank Kane
0

SINGAPORE: Singapore is not an appropriate model for the UK as it seeks to find a post-Brexit economic path, according to the prime minister of the Southeast Asian island state.
Lee Hsien Loong told the Bloomberg New Economy Forum that Britain “would have to find a different way to prosper having made the decision to leave the European Union.” Some UK politicians have argued that a Singapore-type model — a small trading hub unaligned to major power blocs — would be a possible economic template for the UK, which voted two years ago to leave the EU and is currently negotiating the terms of its exit.
“Maybe if you look at Singapore, you might think you have some ideas that you can use, we hope so. But I don’t think you can take one society’s solution and just plonk it on a different society.”
Singapore left the Malaysian Federation soon after it got independence from the UK in the 1960s, but became a major trading and financial hub in Southeast Asia.
But such a role for Britain would require big sacrifices of the UK’s developed system of state benefit, Long argued.
“Britain has developed a system of state welfare, a government role where the state accounts for 45 percent of the gross domestic product. The Singapore government accounts for maybe 17 percent of the GDP. So to be like Singapore, are you going to give up two thirds of your government spending, state pensions and national health?” Loong asked.
Singapore has no immediate plans for a closer relationship with post-Brexit UK, he added.
Global trading relationships have been the main theme of the two-day forum. Hank Paulson, former US treasury secretary and one of the co-chairs of the event, said that there was the risk of an: “economic iron curtain” coming between the US and China if they could not find a way to resolve their economic differences, which have threatened to erupt into a full-blown trade war over US imports from the Asian economic giant.
“The prospect of an economic iron curtain that throws up new walls on each side and unmakes the global economy, as we have known it, is very real,” Paulson told the forum.
Pauson said that President Trump should consider rejoining the Trans Pacific Partrnership, the trading alliance from which he withdrew soon after entering the White House, in order to influence Beijing economic policy.
Even if the US and China reached a deal on the commercial dispute between them, there was still the risk of a major confrontation between them due to differing geo-strategic interests, he said.
But he added that China was not a real enemy of the US. “China does not pose an existential threat to American civilization,” he said.

Related

0
World
Britain’s senior royals help UK prepare for life after Brexit
0
Business & Economy
Pound jumps as Britain, EU near Brexit deal on financial services

Facing new sanctions, Iranians vent anger at rich and powerful

Updated 07 November 2018
Reuters
0

Facing new sanctions, Iranians vent anger at rich and powerful

  • Clerics, officials and their children singled out
  • Courts established to try financial crimes
Updated 07 November 2018
Reuters
0

GENEVA: More Iranians are using social media to vent anger at what they see as the corruption and extravagance of a privileged few, while the majority struggles to get by in an economy facing tighter US sanctions.
The country has been hit by a wave of protests during the last year, some of them violent, but as economic pressures rise, people are increasingly pointing fingers at the rich and powerful, including clerics, diplomats, officials and their families.
One person channelling that resentment is Seyed Mahdi Sadrossadati, a relatively obscure cleric who has amassed 256,000 followers on his Instagram account with a series of scathing posts aimed at children of the elite.
In one recent post, he blasted the “luxury life” of a Revolutionary Guards commander and his son, who posted a selfie online in front of a tiger lying on the balcony of a mansion.
Openly criticizing a well-known member of the powerful military unit that answers to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is in itself an unusual act of defiance.
“A house tiger? What’s going on?” Sadrossadati wrote. “And this from a 25-year-old youth who could not gain such wealth. People are having serious difficulty getting diapers for their child.”
The Iranian rial currency has hit 149,000 to the US dollar on the black market used for most transactions, down from around 43,000 at the start of 2018, as US President Donald Trump vowed to pull out of the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers aimed at curbing its nuclear program.
That has sent living costs sharply higher and made imports less accessible, while the threat of financial punishment from the US has prompted many foreign companies to pull out of Iran or stay away.
The situation could get worse, as additional sanctions come into force this week.
Wary of growing frustration over the relative wealth of a few among the population of 81 million, Khamenei has approved the establishment of special courts focused on financial crimes.
The courts have handed out at least seven death sentences since they were set up in August, and some of the trials have been broadcast live on television.
Among those sentenced to death was Vahid Mazloumin, dubbed the “sultan of coins” by local media, a trader accused of manipulating the currency market and who was allegedly caught with two tons of gold coins, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA).
The tough sentences have not been enough to quell frustration, however, with high profile officials and clerics in the firing line.
“Because the economic situation is deteriorating, people are looking for someone to blame and in this way get revenge from the leaders and officials of the country,” said Saeed Leylaz, a Tehran-based economist and political analyst.
Washington is likely to welcome signs of pressure on Iran’s political and religious establishment, as it hopes that by squeezing the economy it can force Tehran to curb its nuclear program and row back on military and political expansion in the Middle East.
Public anger among Iranians has been building for some time.
Demonstrations over economic hardships began late last year, spreading to more than 80 cities and towns and resulting in at least 25 deaths.
In addition to his written contributions, Sadrossadati has posted videos of debates between himself and some of those he has criticized.
In one, he confronted Mehdi Mazaheri, the son of a former central bank governor who was criticized online after a photograph appeared showing him wearing a large gold watch.
In a heated exchange, Sadrossadati shouted: “How did you get rich? How much money did you start out with and how much money do you have now? How many loans have you taken?“
Mazaheri, barely able to get in a reply, said he would be willing to share documents about his finances.
Children of more than a dozen other officials have been criticized online and are often referred to as “aghazadeh” — literally “noble-born” in Farsi but also a derogatory term used to describe their perceived extravagance.
High-profile clerics have also been targeted.
Mohammad Naghi Lotfi, who held the prestigious position of leading Friday prayers at a mosque in Ilam, west Iran, resigned in October after he was criticized on social media for being photographed stepping out of a luxury sports utility vehicle.
Facebook posts labelled Lotfi a hypocrite for highlighting ways that ordinary Iranians could get through the economic crisis during his speeches. The outcry was a major factor in his decision to resign from a post he had held for 18 years.
“The hype that was presented against me in this position ... made me resign, lest in the creation of this hype the position of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution be damaged,” Lotfi told state media after stepping down.
“The issue of the vehicle ... was all lies that they created in cyberspace,” he added.
He was one of at least four clerics in charge of Friday prayers who have resigned in the last year after being accused on social media of profligacy or financial impropriety.

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil prices dip amid well-supplied market, Iran sanction waivers
0
Middle-East
Iranians fear more hardships as US sanctions begin to bite

Latest updates

Syrian regime wants Palestinian refugees back in Yarmouk
0
Crown prince visits Saudi Railway Polytechnic in Buraidah
0
Film Review: Dancing away from a repressive regime in ‘The White Crow’
0
Riyadh hosts Dilmah’s School of Tea
0
Brilliant Ben Foakes bullish over England's chances of victory over Sri Lanka in Galle
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.