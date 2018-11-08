You are here

﻿

Tough line on Iran to continue as Trump hails ‘great win’ in election

Updated 08 November 2018
Daoud Kuttab
Tough line on Iran to continue as Trump hails 'great win' in election

  • Two Muslim women make history by winning races for US House of Representatives
  • The loss of the House of Representatives was unlikely to affect President Trump’s regional policies, say analysts
Updated 08 November 2018
Daoud Kuttab
WASHINGTON, AMMAN: President Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed “a great win” in midterm elections after his Republican party increased its majority in the US Senate, although it lost control of the lower House of Representatives.

The Republicans “defied history” by retaining control of the upper house and “dramatically outperformed historical precedents,” Trump said.

Analysts said the loss of the House of Representatives was unlikely to affect President Trump’s regional policies, particularly in relation to Iran.

Eliot Engel, the congressman expected to head the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was one of the Democrats who opposed the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran. 

On Trump’s foreign policies, he said: “I don’t think we should challenge something just because it’s put forth by the administration, but I do think we have an obligation to review policies and do oversight.”

The election brought wins for Arab-American candidates on both sides of the political divide, and two Democrats made history by becoming the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

Rashida Tlaib, 42, the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, ran virtually unopposed in Michigan. Ilhan Omar, 37, a former refugee from Somalia, won in Minneapolis, Minnesota, succeeding Keith Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress.

Tlaib has become “a source of pride for Palestine and the entire Arab and Muslim world,” her uncle, Bassam Tlaib, said in the Palestinian village of Beit Ur Al-Fauqa.

Sam Bahour, a Palestinian-American business consultant in Ramallah, told Arab News Tlaib’s victory spoke volumes about the accumulation of political expertise and the political assimilation of Palestinian-Americans. 

“We are proud that this trailblazer American politician is female, a professional, and ready and able to speak truth to power,” he said.

Palestinian diplomat Husam Zomlot said: “Her victory is historic and indicative of the role the Palestinian-American community will play in the future.”

Omar fled Somalia’s civil war with her parents when she was 8, and spent four years in a refugee camp in Kenya. In 1997, the family settled in Minnesota, where there is a large Somali population. She won a seat in the state’s legislature in 2016.

Elsewhere, Republican Justin Amash, the first Palestinian elected to Congress, in 2010 in Michigan, was comfortably re-elected.

In Florida, Lebanese-American Democrat Donna Shalala defeated Republican Maria Elvira Salazar. Three other Arab-American Republicans incumbents were also re-elected — Darin LaHood in Illinois, and Ralph Abraham Jr. and Garret Graves in Louisiana.

Topics: Iran United States

Pull your forces out of Syria, US envoy tells Tehran

A woman visits the grave of an SDF fighter, killed in a Daesh attack near Deir Ezzor, Syria, on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 08 November 2018
Arab News
Pull your forces out of Syria, US envoy tells Tehran

  • Tehran funds and arms militias in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.
  • The US is “contesting more actively Iran’s activities”, the envoy said.
Updated 08 November 2018
Arab News
BEIRUT: Tehran must withdraw all the forces it commands in Syria, and the US will focus on pressuring Iran financially and resisting its meddling in the region, the US envoy to Syria said on Wednesday.

The 2015 nuclear deal had a malign effect on Iran’s behavior that “accelerated its activities,” ambassador James Jeffrey said.

Tehran funds and arms militias in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen. “Iranians are part of the problem, not part of the solution,” the envoy said.

He said the Trump administration was now focusing on putting financial pressure on Tehran and “contesting more actively Iran’s activities, particularly in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.”

Washington this week reimposed sanctions against Iran’s vital oil-export, banking and transport industries.

Recent retreats by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighting Daesh in a pocket of eastern Syria near the Iraq border were “a tactical reverse,” Jeffrey said. “It’s nothing serious. The Daesh forces there basically are still surrounded and reinforcements are coming in.”

Daesh launched several counteroffensives in recent weeks against the SDF, who have been trying to recapture the area since early September. 

“One reason for the reverse there was unusually bad and sustained weather that limited our use of air power, which is very important for our fight against Daesh,” Jeffrey said.

“As the weather changes and as additional troops are introduced, I expect the situation will change and we’ll see advances against Daesh.”

Jeffrey said that when American officials say US troops will stay in Syria, “we stay until the enduring defeat of Daesh,” with the aim of establishing the conditions so that local forces, local populations and local governments can deal with Daesh as a terrorist or insurgent movement.

“We’re not there yet,” he added.

Topics: Syria Iran

