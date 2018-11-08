You are here

  • Home
  • Boeing braces for trade war headwinds in China
﻿

Boeing braces for trade war headwinds in China

At Airshow China, the president of Boeing China said that the company was “confident” that dialogue would resume between US and Chinese negotiators. (AFP)
Updated 08 November 2018
AFP
0

Boeing braces for trade war headwinds in China

  • While Boeing has so far escaped the rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs, analysts say it is at risk of being the next victim if the trade war escalates
  • Tariffs would bite deep for the Chicago-based company as China — the world’s second biggest aircraft market — represents one fifth of its global orders
Updated 08 November 2018
AFP
0

ZHUHAI: At China’s biggest air show, a top Boeing executive voiced hope that the US and China would resume trade talks. He has reason to worry: The US aerospace giant could fly into turbulence in a protracted commercial conflict.
While Boeing has so far escaped the rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs, analysts say it is at risk of being the next victim if the trade war escalates, which would benefit its European rival Airbus.
Tariffs would bite deep for the Chicago-based company as China — the world’s second biggest aircraft market — represents one fifth of its global orders.
At Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai, the president of Boeing China, John Bruns, said that the company was “confident” that dialogue will resume between US and Chinese negotiators.
“A healthy airspace industry is in the best interests of both countries,” Bruns said at a news conference on Tuesday on the sidelines of the exhibition, where companies are showing off their latest planes, helicopters and drones this week.
While Boeing’s large planes have avoided tariffs, China has other ways to hurt the company, just as it battles Airbus for bigger shares of the massive market.
“The retaliation would mainly be in the form of canceled orders with a redistribution to Airbus, perhaps as much as 30-40 percent of the existing order book,” said Vinay Bhaskara, a senior business analyst for Airways Magazine.
“At the current moment, I give perhaps a 25 percent chance of this scenario where China cancels Boeing orders wholesale,” Bhaskara told AFP.
The trade war comes at a particularly awkward time for Boeing, which announced last year it had won a major contract worth about $38 billion to sell 300 aircraft to China.

 

In a worrisome signal, China’s Xiamen Airlines — a company that has bought exclusively from Boeing for three decades — is in talks with Airbus, according to Bloomberg News.
“This could be very good news for Airbus. It might just allow them to get to their rumored goal of 70 single aisle (A320) jets per month,?” said Richard Aboulafia, an aviation industry analyst at US consultancy Teal Group.
China is expected to surpass the US as the world’s biggest aircraft market in the mid-2020s, according to the International Air Transport Association. Boeing delivered 202 aircraft in China last year, beating Airbus, which sold 176.
Despite his rival’s potential woes, the head of Airbus China, Xu Gang, was also worried by the prospects of more tariffs. “I think nobody will be the winner of this kind of trade war,” Xu said, adding that his company welcomes dialogue between the US and Chinese governments.
“The trade war damages the trade relationship, which also damages a lot of commercial expectations of many private companies, and this will cost a lot of employment” and hurt salaries of the middle-class. This, of course, will have a negative impact on the aviation growth.”
Airbus would not necessarily have much to celebrate if China dropped Boeing orders.
“Airbus’ order book is backlogged for several years, so it doesn’t stand to gain from any challenges which Boeing may face,” said John Strickland, aviation analyst and director of JLS Consulting in London.

FASTFACTS

China is expected to surpass the US as the world’s biggest aircraft market in the mid-2020s, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Topics: China Boeing

Related

0
Business & Economy
Boeing to issue safety advice on 737 MAX after Indonesia crash
0
Business & Economy
Boeing opens first European plant, picking UK despite Brexit

Oil stable on talk of possible OPEC output cuts

Updated 11 min 51 sec ago
Reuters
0

Oil stable on talk of possible OPEC output cuts

  • Iran sanctions are now in place but oil is still in ample availability
  • OPEC-led production cuts next year cannot be ruled out
Updated 11 min 51 sec ago
Reuters
0

SINGAPORE: Oil prices were stable on Thursday, supported by rumblings from within OPEC that production curbs may become necessary again to prevent a return of global oversupply.
But soaring US crude output, which hit a record 11.6 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, kept a lid on prices.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $61.69 per barrel at 0221 GMT, 2 cents above their last settlement.
Front-month Brent crude oil futures were down 6 cents at $72.01 a barrel.
A group of producers around the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as well as Russia decided last June to relax output curbs in place since 2017, after pressure from US President Donald Trump to reduce oil prices and make up for supply losses from Iran.
But with Iran sanctions now in place and oil still in ample availability, OPEC-led production cuts next year cannot be ruled out, two OPEC sources said on Wednesday.
“OPEC and Russia may use cuts to support $70 per barrel,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.
“The introduction of US sanctions earlier this week against Iran failed to lift the market given the announcement that eight countries, including three of the world’s biggest importers, would receive waivers to carry on buying Iranian crude for up to six months,” Hansen said.
Preventing oil prices from rising any further has been a relentless rise in US crude output, which hit a record 11.6 million bpd in the week ending Nov. 2, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data released on Wednesday.
That’s a threefold increase from the US low reached a decade ago, and a 22.2 percent rise just this year. It makes the United States the world’s biggest producer of crude oil.
More US oil will likely come. The EIA expects output to break through 12 million bpd by mid-2019, thanks largely to a surge in shale oil production.
Meanwhile, US crude inventories rose by 5.8 million barrels in the week ending Nov. 2, to 431.79 million barrels, the EIA said.
Crude stocks moved back above their five-year average levels in October.
Production has not just risen in the United States, but also in many other countries, including Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Brazil, stoking producer concerns of a return of oversupply that depressed oil prices between 2014 and 2017.
“Producers are concerned about the potential oversupply ... after EIA reported that crude inventories rose by 5.8 million barrels,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

Topics: Oil energy Markets OPEC US

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil prices dip amid well-supplied market, Iran sanction waivers
0
Business & Economy
Oil drops on Iran sanction exemptions, economic concerns

Latest updates

Oil stable on talk of possible OPEC output cuts
0
White House bars CNN reporter after heated Trump exchange
0
Report: Google planning big New York City expansion
0
Morocco pushes development in disputed Western Sahara
0
Jury picked for US trial of Mexican drug lord El Chapo
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.