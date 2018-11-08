You are here

US South Asia policy relieves India of sanctions over Chabahar port 

A security personnel looks on at oil docks at the port of Kalantari in the city of Chabahar, 300km east of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran, in this January 17, 2012 file photo. (REUTERS)
Updated 08 November 2018
Sanjay Kumar
  • Pant underlines that “Chabahar is so crucial to Afghanistan that Americans must have realized this is not only beneficial for India but also for the long-term American interest in the region
NEW DELHI: The US decision not to impose sanctions on India for continuing the development of Chabahar port in Iran has not come as a surprise to foreign policy experts in New Delhi.
“According to Trump’s South Asia policy, India is considered as a strategic ally, which means that the US does not want its ally to look weak in any manner,” said Zakir Hussain, a New Delhi-based foreign policy expert.
“India has made it very clear to the US that the whole idea of a sound Afghan strategy would imply the development of Chabahar port in some way. So the exemption is not a big surprise,” said Harsh V. Pant of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), a New Delhi-based think tank.
On Tuesday, the US State Department in a statement said that the Indian construction activities in Chabahar port will not invite any punitive action despite the kicking in of sanctions against Iran from Monday.
“This exception relates to reconstruction assistance and economic development for Afghanistan. These activities are vital for the ongoing support of Afghanistan’s growth and humanitarian relief,” said a spokesperson of the State Department in a briefing on Tuesday.
The exemption granted by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will permit the construction of a railway line from Chabahar port to Afghanistan, and for shipments to the war-torn country of non-sanctionable goods, such as food and medicine.
“The president’s South Asia strategy underscores our ongoing support of Afghanistan’s economic growth and development as well as our close partnership with India,” the state department spokesperson said.
Pant underlines that “Chabahar is so crucial to Afghanistan that Americans must have realized this is not only beneficial for India but also for the long-term American interest in the region.”
He told Arab News that “this exemption underlines the point that Washington recognizes the challenges it faces in Afghanistan and the role both India and the US can play in putting pressure on Pakistan. Chahbahar not only provides alternative routes to reach Afghanistan but also reduces the salience of Pakistan in the region.”
Pant said that “the exception is a recalibration of the US policy in South Asia that gives primacy to India’s role in Afghanistan.”
Sujata Ashwarya Cheema, of New Delhi-based Jamia Milia Islamia University (JMIU), said that the “exemption shows the Trump administration is looking for a compromise on the Iran issue. It wants to craft a new arrangement albeit agreeable to its allies, Israel and Saudi Arabia.”
Hussain argued that “in the future the US might like to use Chabahar port as an alternative route and limit its dependence on Pakistan. Besides, the port serves Washington’s strategic interest in containing China’s growing influence in South and Central Asia.”
However, Meena Singh Roy, of the Institute of Defense Studies and Analyzes (IDSA), a New Delhi-based think tank, called the whole exemption “vague.”
India has committed $500 million to the project and $2 billion to build a railway line from Chabahar to Hajjigaj in Afghanistan.
In December last year, the first phase of the Chabahar port in southeast Iran was inaugurated. The port opened a new strategic transit route between India, Iran and Afghanistan — bypassing Pakistan.
In an agreement signed in 2016, India, Iran and Afghanistan agreed to establish a Transit and Transport Corridor among the three countries using Chabahar Port as one of the regional hubs for sea transportation in Iran, besides multi-modal transport of goods and passengers across the three nations.

India’s capital breathes toxic air as residents flout firecracker curbs

Updated 9 min 17 sec ago
Reuter
India’s capital breathes toxic air as residents flout firecracker curbs

  • Two of the federal government’s indices showed pollution levels at ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’
  • These indices measure the concentration of tiny poisonous particulate matter
Updated 9 min 17 sec ago
Reuter
0

NEW DELHI: Pollution in the Indian capital New Delhi hit “severe” heights on Thursday after hundreds of revelers in the city let off fireworks long into the night to mark the major Hindu festival of Diwali.
Two of the federal government’s indices showed pollution levels at “very poor” and “severe,” indicating that prolonged exposure could lead to respiratory illnesses. These indices measure the concentration of tiny poisonous particulate matter.
The US embassy tweeted that the air quality levels in Delhi had soared to 526 at 6a.m. That would put the pollution above hazardous levels and pose a serious health risk to residents.
A level of 50 or less is considered healthy.
A high level of tiny particulate matter can lodge deep into the lungs and cause major health problems. In recent weeks Delhi doctors have reported an increase in the number of patients with respiratory problems due to a rise in pollution levels from burning crop residue, vehicle exhausts and industrial gases.
Each year, smoke from festival firecrackers significantly adds to pollution levels in Delhi and its satellite cities, resulting a haze that can linger for days as wind speeds drop in the cooler weather.
For a second successive year, New Delhi’s chief minister has likened the city to a “gas chamber.” Around this time last year, he declared a public health crisis, shutting down schools for a week and told residents to remain indoors.
Last month, the country’s Supreme Court allowed the use of “green” firecrackers for Diwali but only if they were let off between 8-10 pm. However, there were no “green” fireworks available for sale and many fireworks were let off before and after the designated two-hour period.
Authorities have been reluctant to enforce an outright ban on the use of fireworks to avoid offending millions of Hindus across the country, for whom Diwali is one of the biggest festivals.
A senior government official had told Reuters the city was heading into a “deadly cocktail” of pollution due to fireworks around Diwali and crop residue burning by farmers.
Many residents of the city do not wear face masks when they go outside in heavy smog, in contrast to what happens in Beijing and other Chinese cities with a pollution problem.

