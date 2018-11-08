You are here

Australian watchdog approves Nine network, Fairfax merger

In this May 3, 2017, file photo, people leave the Farifax offices in Sydney, Australia. (AP)
Updated 08 November 2018
AP
Australian watchdog approves Nine network, Fairfax merger

  The merged company would likely become one of the largest providers of online Australian news alongside Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.
Updated 08 November 2018
AP
CANBERRA, Australia: Australia’s competition watchdog on Thursday approved the proposed merger of television network Nine Entertainment and newspaper publisher Fairfax Media into a media giant to be known only as Nine.
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chair Rod Sims said the merger, proposed in July, reduced the number of corporations focused on Australian news from five to four. Nine has been Australia’s most popular free-to-air television network in recent decades and Fairfax had traditionally been a quality newspaper publisher in Australia and New Zealand.
“While the merger between these two big name media players raised a number of extremely complex issues, and will likely reduce competition, we concluded that the proposed merger was not likely to substantially lessen competition in any market in breach of the Competition and Consumer Act,” Sims said in a statement.
The merged company would likely become one of the largest providers of online Australian news alongside Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. Australia and ahead of state-owned Australian Broadcasting Corp., Sims said.
Sims said he understood concerns raised with his commission about the loss of the Fairfax brand that has a reputation for independent investigative journalism.
Fairfax shareholders have yet to vote on the merger plan that would give Nine shareholders 51.1 percent of the combined entity and make Nine chief executive Hugh Marks leader of the new company.
Fairfax shareholders will own the remaining 48.9 percent of the company, which will become Australia’s largest media player.
If Fairfax shareholders endorse the deal at a meeting on Nov. 19, the new entity will begin trading on the Australian share market on Dec. 10.
The union representing Fairfax journalists urged Australia’s competition regulator to block the merger.
The union is concerned by Nine’s reputation for checkbook journalism and the blurring of the line between paid advertising and editorial content.

Topics: Australia Fairfax

White House bars CNN reporter after heated Trump exchange

Updated 08 November 2018
AFP
White House bars CNN reporter after heated Trump exchange

  A visibly angry Donald Trump had called CNN reporter Jim Acosta a 'rude, terrible person'
  CNN in a statement said the press pass suspension was 'done in retaliation for challenging questions'
Updated 08 November 2018
AFP
WASHINGTON: The White House on Wednesday suspended the press pass of a CNN reporter who earlier sparred with Donald Trump at a news conference, in which the US president branded the journalist an “enemy of the people.”
A visibly angry Trump had called reporter Jim Acosta a “rude, terrible person,” after the CNN White House correspondent refused the president’s orders to sit down and give up the microphone during the conference one day after the US midterm vote.
“The White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice,” said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders hours later, referring to Acosta, who then tweeted that he had been denied White House entry.
The heated exchange began after the prominent journalist clung to the microphone and persisted with questions about the president’s views on a caravan of Central American migrants making its way to the US border.
Trump said “that’s enough!” and a White House intern unsuccessfully tried to take the microphone from the CNN journalist.
“President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration,” Sanders said in her statement.
“We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern. This conduct is absolutely unacceptable,” she said.
Acosta shot back at the accusation of misconduct, tweeting “this is a lie” — as his network and a number of Washington journalists who had been at the press conference voiced support for him.
“Secretary Sanders lied,” CNN said in a statement, saying the press pass suspension was “done in retaliation for challenging questions.”
Sanders “provided fraudulent accusations and cited an incident that never happened,” the US cable network said.
“This unprecedented decision is a threat to our democracy and the country deserves better. Jim Acosta has our full support.”
An association representing the Washington press corps urged the White House to “immediately reverse this weak and misguided action.”
“The White House Correspondents’ Association strongly objects to the Trump Administration’s decision to use US Secret Service security credentials as a tool to punish a reporter with whom it has a difficult relationship,” the group said. “Revoking access to the White House complex is a reaction out of line to the purported offense and is unacceptable.”
It was the latest in a long history of fiery run-ins between the mercurial Republican leader and Acosta.
At the conference Trump, when asked if he had “demonized immigrants” during the midterms campaign, replied: “No, I want them to come into the country. But they have to come in legally.”
Acosta persisted, saying: “They are hundreds of miles away. That is not an invasion.”
At that point, the president snapped.
“Honestly, I think you should let me run the country. You run CNN, and if you did it well, your ratings would be higher,” Trump said.
As the reporter continued, Trump declared: “That’s enough, put down the mic” and walked away from his own podium, as if leaving.
The intern attempted to grab the microphone from Acosta, who nevertheless tried to shout out one last question.
Waving his finger, Trump berated him.
“I’ll tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN,” he said.
When NBC reporter Peter Alexander took the mic for the next question, he defended Acosta as a “diligent reporter” — earning Trump’s ire.
“I’m not a fan of yours either. To be honest. You aren’t the best,” he said.
Looking back at Acosta, who again rose up in his own defense, Trump added: “When you report fake news, which CNN does a lot, you are the enemy of the people.”
In response, CNN said “this president’s ongoing attacks on the press have gone too far,” in a statement.
“They are not only dangerous, they are disturbingly un-American.”

Topics: media CNN Donald Trump Jim Acosta White House

