Report: Google planning big New York City expansion

This picture taken on November 5, 2018 shows a woman passing a booth of Google at the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. (AFP)
Updated 08 November 2018
AP
  • Those include buying or leasing a 1.3 million-square-foot building in the city’s West Village neighborhood due to be completed by 2022
Updated 08 November 2018
AP
NEW YORK: The Wall Street Journal reports that Google is planning a major expansion in New York City.
The newspaper reported Wednesday that the company plans to add space for more than 12,000 additional New York workers. The Journal cited anonymous people familiar with the plans.
The paper said Google has New York real estate deals in the works that would give it room for nearly 20,000 workers. Those include buying or leasing a 1.3 million-square-foot building in the city’s West Village neighborhood due to be completed by 2022.
The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Seattle-based Amazon is reportedly considering dividing a new second headquarters between New York’s Long Island City and Crystal City in northern Virginia. That would potentially add 25,000 jobs to each place.

White House bars CNN reporter after heated Trump exchange

Updated 08 November 2018
AFP
  • A visibly angry Donald Trump had called CNN reporter Jim Acosta a ‘rude, terrible person’
  • CNN in a statement said the press pass suspension was ‘done in retaliation for challenging questions’
Updated 08 November 2018
AFP
WASHINGTON: The White House on Wednesday suspended the press pass of a CNN reporter who earlier sparred with Donald Trump at a news conference, in which the US president branded the journalist an “enemy of the people.”
A visibly angry Trump had called reporter Jim Acosta a “rude, terrible person,” after the CNN White House correspondent refused the president’s orders to sit down and give up the microphone during the conference one day after the US midterm vote.
“The White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice,” said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders hours later, referring to Acosta, who then tweeted that he had been denied White House entry.
The heated exchange began after the prominent journalist clung to the microphone and persisted with questions about the president’s views on a caravan of Central American migrants making its way to the US border.
Trump said “that’s enough!” and a White House intern unsuccessfully tried to take the microphone from the CNN journalist.
“President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration,” Sanders said in her statement.
“We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern. This conduct is absolutely unacceptable,” she said.
Acosta shot back at the accusation of misconduct, tweeting “this is a lie” — as his network and a number of Washington journalists who had been at the press conference voiced support for him.
“Secretary Sanders lied,” CNN said in a statement, saying the press pass suspension was “done in retaliation for challenging questions.”
Sanders “provided fraudulent accusations and cited an incident that never happened,” the US cable network said.
“This unprecedented decision is a threat to our democracy and the country deserves better. Jim Acosta has our full support.”
An association representing the Washington press corps urged the White House to “immediately reverse this weak and misguided action.”
“The White House Correspondents’ Association strongly objects to the Trump Administration’s decision to use US Secret Service security credentials as a tool to punish a reporter with whom it has a difficult relationship,” the group said. “Revoking access to the White House complex is a reaction out of line to the purported offense and is unacceptable.”
It was the latest in a long history of fiery run-ins between the mercurial Republican leader and Acosta.
At the conference Trump, when asked if he had “demonized immigrants” during the midterms campaign, replied: “No, I want them to come into the country. But they have to come in legally.”
Acosta persisted, saying: “They are hundreds of miles away. That is not an invasion.”
At that point, the president snapped.
“Honestly, I think you should let me run the country. You run CNN, and if you did it well, your ratings would be higher,” Trump said.
As the reporter continued, Trump declared: “That’s enough, put down the mic” and walked away from his own podium, as if leaving.
The intern attempted to grab the microphone from Acosta, who nevertheless tried to shout out one last question.
Waving his finger, Trump berated him.
“I’ll tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN,” he said.
When NBC reporter Peter Alexander took the mic for the next question, he defended Acosta as a “diligent reporter” — earning Trump’s ire.
“I’m not a fan of yours either. To be honest. You aren’t the best,” he said.
Looking back at Acosta, who again rose up in his own defense, Trump added: “When you report fake news, which CNN does a lot, you are the enemy of the people.”
In response, CNN said “this president’s ongoing attacks on the press have gone too far,” in a statement.
“They are not only dangerous, they are disturbingly un-American.”

