Outgoing US commander urges Seoul, Washington to protect pact

Outgoing commander of US forces in South Korea, General Vincent Brooks, on Nov. 8 urged Seoul and Washington to maintain their alliance as differences mount in their approach to the nuclear-armed North. (File/AFP/Jung Yeon-je)
Updated 08 November 2018
AFP
  • The US played a key role in defending the South after the North invaded in 1950
  • President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traded personal insults and threats of war last year
PYEONGTAEK, South Korea: The outgoing commander of US forces in South Korea on Thursday urged Seoul and Washington to maintain their alliance as differences mount in their approach to the nuclear-armed North.
The US played a key role in defending the South after the North invaded in 1950, triggering the Korean War, and even now stations 28,500 troops in the country, a treaty ally, to protect it from its neighbor.
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traded personal insults and threats of war last year, only for fears of conflict to be replaced by a rapid diplomatic rapprochement.
But as progress has slowed in recent months there has been a growing uneasiness between the allies, with the US firm on sanctions against Pyongyang while Seoul is seeking to relax measures on its neighbor.
“In this place we have never succeeded by going alone,” General Vincent Brooks said in his last act as the commander of US Forces Korea, the UN Command and the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command.
“Our fears and our concerns should rise if we become inclined to go our own way.”
On the campaign trail US President Donald Trump raised doubts about the continued presence of US troops in South Korea.
This week the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff said the US would need to make “some changes to the military posture on the peninsula” over time if talks with Pyongyang progress.
Over the 65 years of the alliance, Brooks told a change-of-command ceremony at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, “we grew stronger under the tests and strains that confronted us, contrary to the predictions of cracks and fissures.”
“Let this be a lesson to all in the alliance,” he added.
Brooks, who took up his post in April 2016, has described his time in the South as “a rollercoaster ride.”
He previously said he was given no prior indication that Trump, after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June, would announce the cancelation of “very provocative” and expensive joint military drills with the South.
The allies have since suspended most of their major joint exercises, including the Ulchi Freedom Guardian in August and the Vigilant Ace air force training initially slated for next month.
His successor General Robert B. Abrams told his Senate confirmation hearing there “was certainly a degradation in the readiness of the force, for the combined forces” as a result of the pause in drills.
At Thursday’s ceremony Abrams — whose father was a former Army Chief of Staff for whom the M1 Abrams tank is named — vowed to continue Washington’s “ironclad relationship” with Seoul.
The military would maintain its capability so “we cannot only deter but defeat external threats if we are called to do so,” he said.

Bangladesh opposition leader Zia returns to jail

Updated 24 min 30 sec ago
AFP
0

Bangladesh opposition leader Zia returns to jail

  • Hospital director Brig. Gen. Abdullah Al-Harun said Khaleda Zia had been cleared to go back to Dhaka Central Jail
  • Her doctors say Zia cannot use her left hand because of severe arthritis
Updated 24 min 30 sec ago
AFP
0
DHAKA: Bangladesh authorities on Thursday sent opposition leader Khaleda Zia back to jail after a month of treatment in hospital, an official said.
The move came just ahead of the official announcement of the date of a general election which the 73-year-old Zia will almost certainly be excluded from because of the prison terms she is serving.
Hospital director Brig. Gen. Abdullah al Harun told reporters Zia had been cleared to go back to Dhaka Central Jail. “Her health has been in adequately stable condition.”
One of her aides, Zahid Hossain, alleged however that Zia’s doctors had not approved her return to jail.
Zia’s lawyers have previously accused the government of putting the health of the two-time former prime minister at risk by refusing her specialized care in prison.
Zia was jailed for five years in February for corruption and has since been held at the British colonial-era prison which was abandoned in 2016 but brought back into service to keep her.
She was taken to hospital last month when her condition deteriorated.
Her doctors say Zia cannot use her left hand because of severe arthritis. She is diabetic and also has problems with her neck and shoulder.
During her time in hospital, Zia was sentenced to seven years in jail in a new graft case while an appeal court doubled the term from the original case to 10 years.
Zia is now running out of time to make an appeal that could clear her to run in the election expected at the end of December.
Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party has condemned the cases as politically motivated to keep her out of an election showdown with current prime minister and arch-rival Sheikh Hasina.
BNP officials held talks with Hasina on their election demands which included releasing the party leader. Hasina rejected the demand.
The BNP boycotted the 2014 vote in which Hasina returned to power but is expected to contest the election this year.

