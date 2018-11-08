Bangladesh to set election date as opposition cries foul

You are here

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, second right, sits in a rare dialogue with opposition party in Dhaka on November 1. (AFP)
DHAKA: Bangladeshi authorities were set to announce later Thursday a date for general elections despite the opposition crying foul and threatening protests.
Chief election commissioner Nurul Huda will address the nation live at 7:00p.m. to announce the date, spokesman S.M. Asaduzzaman said.
The vote in the South Asian country of 165 million people is likely to be held in late December although the opposition wants it pushed back to March.
The opposition also wants parliament to be dissolved first and for a neutral caretaker government to take office, but Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has rejected the demands.
The opposition, including the main Bangladesh Nationalist Party, fears the election will be rigged if Hasina remains in power while the vote is held.
The BNP boycotted the last elections in 2014 over fears it would be rigged by Hasina. A majority of parliamentary seats were then won by Hasina’s party unopposed.
The boycott triggered widespread violence across the Muslim majority country, leaving dozens of people dead and hundreds of voting booths vandalized.
The ruling Awami League party and main opposition alliance, the Jatiya Oikya Front, held two rounds of discussions at Hasina’s residence in the past week.
But they appeared to end in failure with the deputy leader of the ruling party Obaidul Quader telling reporters that dissolving parliament was unconstitutional.
“There is no scope to go beyond the constitution. We’ve conveyed that clearly,” he said.
The opposition would not say that the talks had ended in failure but they stressed their struggle would continue. They also want the election commission to defer its announcement.
“We are still in movement,” opposition spokesman Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said.
They have threatened street protests and marches in major cities and in front of the commission.
The 2014 violence prompted a massive crackdown by Hasina’s government, which arrested thousands of BNP officials and confined BNP leader Khaleda Zia at her home for weeks.
In recent months, the BNP’s strength was further weakened after Zia was convicted and sentenced to 10 and seven years in jail in two separate cases of corruption.
Her eldest son and heir apparent Tarique Rahman, who lives in exile in London, was also sentenced to life in prison over a 2004 grenade attack targeting Hasina.
Analysts say despite the rejection of its key demand by Hasina and amid mounting fears of a rigged polls, BNP has no choice but to participate in the election.
A no-show could result in cancelation of its party registration, they say.

Bangladesh opposition leader Zia returns to jail

DHAKA: Bangladesh authorities on Thursday sent opposition leader Khaleda Zia back to jail after a month of treatment in hospital, an official said.
The move came just ahead of the official announcement of the date of a general election which the 73-year-old Zia will almost certainly be excluded from because of the prison terms she is serving.
Hospital director Brig. Gen. Abdullah al Harun told reporters Zia had been cleared to go back to Dhaka Central Jail. “Her health has been in adequately stable condition.”
One of her aides, Zahid Hossain, alleged however that Zia’s doctors had not approved her return to jail.
Zia’s lawyers have previously accused the government of putting the health of the two-time former prime minister at risk by refusing her specialized care in prison.
Zia was jailed for five years in February for corruption and has since been held at the British colonial-era prison which was abandoned in 2016 but brought back into service to keep her.
She was taken to hospital last month when her condition deteriorated.
Her doctors say Zia cannot use her left hand because of severe arthritis. She is diabetic and also has problems with her neck and shoulder.
During her time in hospital, Zia was sentenced to seven years in jail in a new graft case while an appeal court doubled the term from the original case to 10 years.
Zia is now running out of time to make an appeal that could clear her to run in the election expected at the end of December.
Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party has condemned the cases as politically motivated to keep her out of an election showdown with current prime minister and arch-rival Sheikh Hasina.
BNP officials held talks with Hasina on their election demands which included releasing the party leader. Hasina rejected the demand.
The BNP boycotted the 2014 vote in which Hasina returned to power but is expected to contest the election this year.

